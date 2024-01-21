Winning return for Curatolo

Jockey Ryan Curatolo giving the Tan Kah Soon-trained Commander Jones a peach of a ride in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m) at Kranji on Jan 20. It was the Frenchman's first day back at Kranji after a six-year absence.

Back for another Singapore stint after six years, Ryan Curatolo showed that he was not about to buck the trend of scoring on his first day at the office.

On the scoresheet right off the bat at his two previous Kranji sojourns, the 31-year-old French jockey was lucky for the third time on Jan 20.

Just like at his very first Singapore ride on Golden Spark (later renamed Magic Seven) at his maiden one-day visit in September 2017, the US-trained rider was off to a flyer at his 2024 baptism of fire on the Tan Kah Soon-trained Commander Jones in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m).

At his second stay in 2018 (when he did one full season), he did not strike at his first booking, but the fourth, on Yaya Papaya.

Curatolo, who cut short his Dubai tenure by two months to honour his one-year 2024 Singapore Turf Club licence, said there was no secret recipe to his Kranji flying starts – just handy horses to steer.

“Of course, I know I’ve always begun with a winner in Singapore, and I’m glad I’ve kept it up again,” said Curatolo, whose wife Dayle is Singaporean.

“To be honest, it’s probably just a coincidence. But, at the same time, good horses make good jockeys.

“I still remember my first visit in 2017. I came for only one day and won at my first ride and won one more for the same trainer (Kuah Cheng Tee, Eden Garden) later.”

Curatolo has visited the Kranji winner’s enclosure 35 times before, but the latest reception he received was a little more special.

“It was great to have my wife Dayle at the races today,” he said.

“It’s also my first time riding for Kah Soon, and we got a winner right away. It’s fantastic.”

The Godolphin-trained handler said that the Charm Spirit three-year-old grey was his own worst enemy, with his inclination to overdo things. But he has since learned to settle better.

“He never used to settle before. It’s only when Ronnie Stewart rode him two times that he settled so much better,” said the Malaysian conditioner.

“When Vitor Espindola rode him two starts back, they got into traffic, and the last time with Matthew Kellady, he had nowhere to go.

“Today, he dropped his head and settled nicely all the way. I was only worried he hit the front too soon as he stopped, but that’s down to immaturity.

“Ryan only cantered him in the morning. All the work was already done.”

Those last finishing touches were not without informative value to the comeback hoop, though.

“I rode him twice in trackwork, and I did like his chances before the race,” said Curatolo.

“I just followed the instructions which were to keep him relaxed, a little off the rails as he likes to hang in.

“I was able to track Marc Lerner who was on the horse (Simon) to beat.

“When Marc’s horse accelerated, he also quickened nicely. Everything went right.”

Smothered in midfield for most of the race, Commander Jones ($41) exploded away once the field fanned out into the home straight.

Simon weakened to fourth while $15 favourite Smoke And Mirrors (Bruno Queiroz) flew home late to take second, a ½-length away.

Last-start winner China Pearl (Jamil Sarwi) was too far back, but powered home late to grab third, another 2½ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 22.99sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Tan said that Commander Jones, who is raced by popular Samy’s Curry restaurant owner Maheyndran Veerasamy can go over more ground in time to come.

“He’s still work in progress but, with time, he can stay a mile. Not a problem,” he said.

