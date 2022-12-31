Winter Greeting lining up for three-in-a-row

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) TWICE TOLD, (3) FINAL EDITION and (5) OLIVER are of particular interest. Watch the betting.

(1) USA’S HOPE disappointed in a sales race in July after an encouraging debut. He is returning from a rest and gelding operation, so is best kept safe with improvement likely.

(9) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL is getting weight from the “boys” and has both the form and experience to be competitive.

(11) SJAMBOK and (12) THEWOLFOFWOLSELEY have also been gelded and can improve.



Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) SHARAPOVA and (9) ALLENDE boast the strongest form. They are likely to fight out the finish. Sharapova fared better in a recent meeting over 1,400m and should not be inconvenienced trying this shorter trip for the first time. Allende, however, has the experience over this track and trip, so ought to pose a threat.

(12) ON BOARD caught the eye when running on to finish behind that pair last time. Should make her presence felt.

Newcomers (1) GOLD FOR AFRICA and (2) YOU WIN AGAIN are worth a market check and must be respected if attracting support.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MONTIEN and (2) CAFE CULTURE have shown above-average ability in two starts over shorter distances. They could have more to offer going over this distance for the first time.

(3) STRATOSPHERIC and (7) MASTER JOSH have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively in their first go over the distance.

(11) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (8) CONTIGUOUS have been costly to follow but have run well over this trip. Run Rudolph Run is likely to improve after being gelded.



Race 4 (2,000m)

(8) SUDDEN SONG won over this course and distance last time at his first attempt over this trip.

He must be respected despite the weight turnaround with (14) MISTER MONOCLE, (6) TWICE THE MASTER and (5) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS, who are weighted to turn the tables.

(2) WILLIAM THE FIRST finished second behind Sudden Song and is likely to play another leading role with a repeat of that effort over a distance he enjoys.

Maiden winner (1) CORONATION TIME is on the up and will likely prove better than rated with the step-up in trip.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) WECANGOALLNIGHT, (8) CHAMPION WARRIOR and (6) PREVALENCE are smart three-year-old colts who have big-race ambitions. The Politician Stakes and even the Derby are among their aspirations. Champion Warrior is unexposed over this distance but gave the impression he could be looking for this trip when a staying-on second over 1,400m last time.

Prevalence did well, too, when running on from a long way back to finish 1½ lengths adrift. He is worth backing to turn the tables on 2kg better terms.

(2) QUASIFORSURE is highly regarded and is likely to make his presence felt, but is conceding 8kg.



Race 6 (1,400m)

Johannesburg raider (1) WINTER GREETING won both her starts with a degree of ease and is probably better than rated. She is best followed until beaten.

Her fellow three-year-olds, (8) FUN ZONE and (9) HUNTING TRIP, pose as threats with the drop from Group races last time.

The consistent (7) TREASURE HUNT, who is a last-start winner, sets a good standard and cannot be ignored.

(6) OSCAR’S WINNER is capable of having a say, too, back over this trip.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) ACT NATURALLY is progressive, with a win over 1,200m and then 1,400m. The filly should not be inconvenienced coming back to 1,200m. She will be very competitive.

(5) HEAR MY VOICE made all the running over this track and trip when returning from a break. With improved fitness, the filly could make another bold show from the front.

(2) LITTLE MISS PINK, (11) FEARLESS TRIP (in peak), and fitter fillies (8) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT and (10) LOUIS’ DIAMOND are likely to fare better at this level after running in stronger races last time.