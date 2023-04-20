Winter Greeting is ready for a hot reception

Race 1 (1,100m)

Only three of the 13 runners have raced to date and (6) OPEN HIGHWAY fared best by far.

Watch the betting, especially on (1) CAPTAIN WARA, (2) ETHANATOR and (10) READY TO CHARGE.

Race 2 (1,100m)

Excluding first-timers, only three runners, who are drawn on the inside, stand out.

(15) WUGUG showed inexperience on debut when ½-length behind (4) DIVINE MOONLIGHT and should turn it around.

(3) CALA MURETTA is improving fast and could get into the fight for honours. Watch the newcomers.

Race 3 (3,200m)

(5) PRIME EXAMPLE and (6) ABSOLUTE VALUE meet again but both step up to 3,200m. They should see it out but Absolute Value meets his rival on 2kg better terms for 1.75 lengths and it could get close.

(3) AFRAAD cannot be ignored for honours – he tries his best.

(4) GREAT AFFAIR has a shout but appears moody.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Difficult to assess with no useful current form showing.

(3) FULL GO has yet to score in 27 starts but he must stand a strong chance of shedding his maiden status in this company.

(2) SAKA GOLD did very well on the Polytrack but took a walk in the betting on debut for his new yard on turf, was cut into and ran downfield. A newcomer who is attracting money must be taken seriously – watch.

(8) LOOK TO THE STARS and (10) TOGETHER AGAIN can get on board.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) WINTER GREETING looks well above average and could win fresh from a Cape visit.

(3) FLOWERBOMB is no slouch but pulled up blowing last time – respect.

(9) KINKY BOOTS, despite being bred for it, was well beaten in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas last time but is fresh and could enjoy a return to a sprint.

(2) FOLLOW ME has blinkers back on – look for a big run.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) MINI COOP should give the field a run for their money and is a must for exotics.

(7) BLACK EGRET is running well and should challenge.

(9) SILENT WAR benefited from a change in scenery and should go on.

(1) THE MAURITIAN found problems in his last two starts. Is not without ability and a better showing is expected.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) THERE SHE GOES is running better and rates a strong chance.

(5) LOLLAPALOOZA is holding form and could be the “safe” runner.

(2) BLUE WATERS was blowing last time and can make amends.

(1) BERENGARIA, (6) SAMOA and (10) LOVE BITE are more for the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(12) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL is in form and has good early speed to be perfectly paced in a big field.

(5) PRINCESS ILARIA got up to win last time. May prefer the turn.

(13) BATIK is holding form and should not be far off.

(9) BEGUILING won at the second time of asking. She is bred for a lot further but could go on.

(1) LADY CALAVERA missed the hat-trick last time but found problems. Can resume winning ways.