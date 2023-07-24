Winter Waves looking cherry ripe once more

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) HOKAAI MY MEISIE ran okay on debut. Richard Fourie’s booking will ensure she gets every chance.

(8) WHAT NOW MY GAL nearly won last time and deserves respect.

(1) KIAN’S PRIDE has a strong place chance, especially from gate No. 1.

(5) KEENONKELLY ran a cracker last time – quartet chance.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(6) LITTLE PRINCE is holding his form well and looks cherry ripe to greet the judge here.

Plenty of cheek can be expected from stablemate (7) LUTHULI, who was a recent runaway winner.

(5) MAJESTIC POWER can be forgiven for his last run and will have a chance based on previous good form. Include (4) CUPID’S SONG in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(1) MEDAL OF FREEDOM is improving quickly and, from gate No. 1, could be hard to oppose. (8) JOHNNY THE THIEF is also improving and bears watching.

(9) MISTER LINCOLN has a strong place chance. (7) KING AND COUNTRY can improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) NATIONAL DREAM is in top form – he won his last two impressively.

(1) INGAKARA is never too far off the action.

(2) SAFE SPACE is a recent maiden winner but could be up to the task here.

(7) BAYVIEW EXPRESS ran a much better race last time and is a must for the exotics.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(8) WHAT A TIGER brings solid Highveld form into the race. Top chance here.

(4) IMPARTIAL gets a light weight and a cosy draw.

(9) MAGWINYA gets Keagan de Melo and can build on his post-maiden form.

(2) ROYAL OASIS gets the services of Fourie and, on her best efforts, could make her presence felt.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) POPPY OF BAYEUX might have found the 1,000m too quick just the other day but did run on well. She gets a kind draw and Sean Veale keeps the ride.

(10) CORNER CRUSADE gets De Melo and is a filly who is never too far off the winners and might well represent some value.

(6) KILEIGH’S FATE can be forgiven for her last run and can make her presence felt.

(1) GIMME A LULLABYE, from the best draw, can threaten.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(11) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL is making promising threats of recording her next career victory. She can win despite the high gate.

(12) MISSION ROCKS has won three of her last four races and it would be no shock if she gets the chocolates again.

(6) MORGAN LA FAY and (3) CERTAINLY look to be natural inclusions in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) WINTER WAVES is making us wait for his next win but looks cherry ripe now.

(4) LUCKY DOLLAR can serve up a lot more than he did last time and has each-way claims. (5) PARMENION was only just over three-and-a-half lengths off the talented Strawberry Bear last time out – he must be taken seriously in this contest.

(1) FOREST JUMP should add plenty of value to the exotics, if he shows up.