Winter’s Destiny is worth following

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(8) AGRESSIVO made good progress first-up with blinkers. Switching to the Poly, he can make his presence felt.

(4) CAPTAINS WALK has some fair Port Elizabeth form and stays the trip.

(5) TIME TO MEDITATE also showed improvement second-up. The experience should be in his favour.

(1) EUGENE is another who made improvement second-up and the extra distance will suit.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) OCTOBER SUN, who made a smart debut, is switching to the Poly and the extra distance suits.

(4) FLEET COMMANDER is making steady improvement. From a good draw, he looks primed.

(3) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has improved with blinkers. He goes well on the Poly.

(1) GERONIMO is seldom too far back. He has a chance on his best form.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(4) STRAIGHT UP has been dropping in the handicap and was making late progress in his last start. He should make a bold bid.

(8) BANZAI PIPELINE has been running close and he goes very well on the Poly. He will enjoy the extra distance and the 4kg claim.

(9) IN AURO has consistent Port Elizabeth form before trying a marathon trip last time. He is back over a suitable trip on the Poly.

(6) HIGH MOON has been holding form in weaker company and is getting a drop in the weights.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(4) LUCRETIUS has got another two-point rise in the handicap for his last-start second. He goes very well over this course and distance.

(3) CAESURA has been a victim of his own consistency but is slowly dropping in the handicap. The 4kg claim could see him get his eighth victory.

(7) LORD MINVER has been consistent and is dropping in the ratings. He should be competitive.

(9) A TIME TO REMEMBER showed improvement last time when stepped up in trip. Chance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) TRAFALGAR SQUARE has gone close over this course and distance in his last two starts. From a plum draw, he is expected to break through.

(7) ONE TOO MANY is much improved on the Poly, winning his last two starts. Although up in the handicap, he is capable of scoring again.

(3) VALIENTE is battling for his next win but has gone close in his last two starts. He has a stronger apprentice jockey aboard.

(6) RAMCHANDANI ROAD has consistent Highveld form but is struggling for his next win. He has done well on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(2) WINTER FLIGHT has been in good form. A change in routine could bring out his very best.

(3) IT’S ABOUT TIME has consistent Highveld form. If he takes to the Poly, he is a strong chance.

(4) SPYDAS CORNER has been dropping in the handicap and is trying further with the blinkers back on. He should go well.

(5) SIKHULU is taking on stronger rivals but has a handy weight. A money chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) PUFF OF SMOKE has run her best races on the Poly. Her last run was probably too far. She deserves another chance.

(4) WINTER JOURNEY has finished close in her last two starts. She can score with the blinkers back on.

(6) CASA ROSADA is back on her favoured surface. She is up in class but has a 4kg claimer to bring her weight down to only 48.5kg.

(8) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE just needed her last run. She goes well on the Poly. A top chance.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) WINTER’S DESTINY was just beaten over this course and distance last time. Can go one better from a better draw.

(1) GIN AND TONIC found strong market support and finished just behind Winter’s Destiny. The engagement of a senior jockey may be enough to turn the tables.

(9) VENTUROUS, who won well last time, has run two smart races on the Poly. She can go close again.

(4) GARDENIA finished second last time. She enjoys the Poly and has a money chance again.