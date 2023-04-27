Wokonda can do it again

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) SOLDIER’S EYE beat (8) SPRING IN HEAVEN by 1.3 lengths but is 3kg worse off. However, she appeared to have something in hand

(6) LEONESSA should not be far behind. Go close.

(5) KEY ELEMENT, (7) REGAL DAUGHTER and (2) COURAGEOUS are looking for the longer trip.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) MISS CHRISTMAS should make a bold bid.

(4) UNYIELDING will not go down without a fight.

(7) DAME COLLEEN and (2) IDABELLE should fight out the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) SOUTHERN STYLE finished a neck in front of (2) DAMNED IF I DO, who needed the outing and could turn it around.

(4) AZUCAR sports blinkers now and should get into the action over shorter.

(1) GHOST SHIP was blowing last time and blinkers were removed. Expect a better showing.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) GOLIATH HERON, (7) FOSTINOVO and (4) VEGAS HI RISE will fight it out.

Pole draw for (6) CIAN THE CONQUEROR can be against him if he starts slowly. Still a chance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) COSMIC STAR drifted in the betting on debut when a good second. He put the record straight, winning unchallenged. He can only improve.

Stable companions (5) COVERT OPERATOR and (4) NETTLETON could prove serious threats.

Topweight (1) STORMY SEAS and (9) DARK TIDE can be included in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) WOKONDA is holding form and should go well. However, she gives (4) AVOONTOAST 5.5kg which could be tough. The latter has plenty more to come.

(6) PRAIRIE FALCON ran better with blinkers on last time and could go in again.

Stablemate (2) PRINCESS PHILIPPA appears held by Wokonda on recent form but can improve.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(11) CAPTAIN PEG is back on track but could battle to turn it around with (1) FOREVER MINE.

(4) GODSWOOD could now be looking for this trip.

(10) WILLOW EXPRESS, (8) VANDERBILT, (2) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS and (13) HOMELY GIRL are place hopes.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) NAPOLEON and (3) MCEBISI finished on top of each other last time and either could take it.

(8) KWAZZI’S LADY raced wide last time but, before that, beat (7) TINDER DRY – both have claims.

Stablemates (2) LIBECCIO and (6) VESUVIO must be included in all bets.