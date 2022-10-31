Wong cements second place with treble

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen being led back to scales aboard Lucky Charm in the Maiden race over 1,400m. It was the first leg of his Saturday treble, which also included War Frontier and South Of The River.

Local jockeys Wong Chin Chuen and Simon Kok were the main beneficiaries of Kranji kingpin Manoel Nunes’ absence on Saturday, sharing the riding honours with a treble each.

Nunes, who had to serve a one-day suspension for careless riding, commands the pick of the rides at Kranji. But, when he is not around, it does flatten the bell curve of jockeys’ bookings a little.

Regardless, neither Wong’s nor Kok’s big score will impact on the 2022 jockeys’ standings.

Nunes is so far ahead that, with only four meetings left in the season, they might as well engrave his name on the trophy.

Wong sits higher in second spot, but chipping three wins off the hulking gap of 30 winners will barely put a dent on what has already been a foregone conclusion in the last two months or so – a fourth anointment of the Brazilian ace as Singapore champion jockey.

But playing second fiddle will not in any way feel like second best to Wong.

With third-placed Vlad Duric a fair distance away on 28 winners, the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey is all but assured of a first runner-up spot since his promotion to the senior riding ranks in 2019.

On 42 winners, he has already bettered his previous Kranji scores since moving from Penang in 2015.

“I’m very pleased with today’s results. I had a good start and finished with a treble,” said Wong, who also claimed his first two Group 1 races in this breakout season, the Kranji Mile with Lim’s Lightning and the Lion City Cup with Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“To finish second is already amazing, and I also won two Group 1s. Can’t complain, it’s been a great season.”

Sitting out only two of the 11 races on the Saturday card, Wong made the most of his nine rides with wins aboard the well-backed Lucky Charm ($13) and South Of The River ($10) – two horses that would have otherwise gone to Nunes – and one roughie, War Frontier ($107).

The first two are both raced by relative newcomer Greenwood Stable and were part of trainer Michael Clements’ first Singapore five-timer since he moved from his native Zimbabwe in 1998.

Even if Lucky Charm came from behind to take the $20,000 Maiden race (1,400m), he actually gave Wong an armchair ride.

When the only Kranji-based progeny of Japanese champion Maurice whipped around the field seven abreast from the 600m, Wong had not moved a muscle yet.

But, once he did, Lucky Charm extended at will. Raffie took second place, two lengths away. Beyond Sacred was third, another ½ length away.

The winning time was 1min 22.42sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

“Coming to the top of the straight, he was travelling extremely well underneath me, without me asking too much. He was just bowling along,” said Wong.

“I was worried I hit the front too soon, but he’s done quite well.”

After an encouraging debut second, Lucky Charm has flattered to deceive at his next two runs in Open Maiden company.

But Clements had never lost faith in him, even backing him up off his closing fifth to Kinabalu Prince on Oct 22.

“He’s a pretty heavy horse. He’s the type of horse who can back up,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer.

“I had a whole team of horses today, so today had to be the day he was going to come out.

“Last week, he stepped up to 1,200m on the long course. He settled down better and he finished strongly but he was too far back.”

South Of The River’s first-up all-the-way win in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,000m) was another sit-and-steer job.

“He has a lot of natural speed. The good draw (No. 1) also helped him,” said Wong.

“He had a good jump and ran handy pretty easy. When I asked him to go, he was too good.

“But as he had a break for so long, he got a bit tired in the last 50m. Luckily we got to the post first.”

The Statue Of Liberty five-year-old held Win Win (Duric) off by one length with daylight between them and the rest.

The winning time was 58.65sec for the 1,000m on Polytrack.

“The owners have a nice team of horses. It’s good to get two winners for them,” said Clements.

“South Of The River was very impressive at his first win. He warranted favouritism off that run.

“His fitness was a question mark, but nothing like race fitness to bring him on. He was found wanting in the end.

“But he will improve from that run just like he improved from his first run last prep. He’s a nice horse going forward.”