Wong gets back in the swing

Pacific Star (Wong Chin Chuen) on the outside dead-heating with Energy Baby (Daniel Moor) in the Class 4 Division 1 race (1,400m) last Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen felt like he was walking into a surreal world when he jumped back on a horse at Kranji around three weeks ago.

The Malaysian was out on “enforced holiday” – the euphemism for a suspension – when the rest of Kranji was blindsided by the racing closure announcement on June 5.

Even though he had gone to Japan for a quick getaway with his family, Wong picked up the shocking news from the media.

But he could not be on track to commiserate with the other jockeys and close-knit racing family.

Wong’s back-to-back suspensions (both for careless riding on Pacific Bao Bei) were to end on July 2, but he had planned to ride trackwork one week earlier.

He straightaway sensed something was amiss that morning.

“The mood was gone. Everybody was sad and quiet,” said Wong.

“We normally chit-chat and joke around with everybody at morning trackwork. But nobody was in the mood any more, it felt strange.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. We just keep going.”

At least, his first day back riding – since May 27 – gave him something to cheer about.

He won two races aboard Pacific Star and Red Dragon – or 1½ if he is a half-empty glass person.

The first on the Michael Clements-trained Pacific Star in a Class 4 Division 1 race (1,400m) was a dead-heat with Energy Baby.

“He travelled well at the back. He actually needs further,” said Wong.

“It got pretty close. I wasn’t sure who won, but it was good to get the win even if it was a dead-heat.”

Wong expertly timed the run from last to first to get the bob of the head right in the nick of time.

“I’ve been riding trackwork for two weeks. I feel 100 per cent fit,” said Singapore champion horse Lim’s Kosciuszko’s regular partner.

“I still needed to work on my weight, even if I don’t gain much weight when I travel, as I don’t need the energy then.

“I’m now 53kg. Luckily, I didn’t have low weights last week, but I do this week; I’ve wasted down to 51.5kg.

“I can’t thank trainers and owners enough for still supporting me.”

The Pacific Stable for one could not wait to snap up one of their go-to riders at his comeback.

From six rides, Wong steers two Pacific two-year-olds, Pacific Spirit and Pacific Dream, and Pacific Angel – all for Clements.

Wong was meant to ride Red Dragon on the quick back-up as well, but he was scratched.

“In the Open Maiden (1,200m), I ride Pacific Dream. Michael also has Pacific Beauty, but she’s a filly (weighted) on 48.5kg,” said Wong.

“Pacific Dream’s quite a maturing sort, but he didn’t do anything wrong in his gallop on Monday.”

It turned out the son of US Navy Flag was paired up with Wong’s other Pacific ride in that hit-out.

“Pacific Spirit worked in pairs with us. I could tell he looked on the bridle, too,” he said.

“They’re both colts but they’re not difficult to ride.”

Wong would, however, not rate them as top picks despite their creditable Open Maiden debuts on June 24. Pacific Dream ran third to Golden Sentience while Pacific Spirit was fourth to Fabu.

Wong’s other chances, Cizen Lucky, Lonhro Gold and War Frontier, are not fancied, but he still hopes to eke out at least one win.

Despite the long time on the sidelines, Wong still sits second on the jockeys’ premiership but has slid down by another 12 winners.

He now trails reigning champion Manoel Nunes by 22 winners (52 versus 30) in what may shape up like a rerun of the 2022 season.

Wong chased Nunes then, but was soon left chasing shadows as the gap widened up. On 81 winners, the Brazilian eventually won twice as many races as Wong (43).

The 2023 title race is looking like deja vu, but the Kedah-born rider never throws in the towel.

“To be honest, it’s not easy to get past Nunes, but I’ll keep trying my best to get closer,” he said.