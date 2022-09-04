Wong makes hay while sun shines

Buuraq (centre) giving trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and jockey Wong Chin Chuen the first leg of their treble at Kranji on Saturday. Fitzsimmons also scored with Ace Sovereign and Illustrious, while Wong was also successful on Cash Cove (for trainer Alwin Tan) and Ace Sovereign. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

With an enforced holiday looming, Wong Chin Chuen used the time left to the hilt with a second treble in as many weeks on Saturday.

Buuraq, Cash Cove and Ace Sovereign have helped the Malaysian jockey take another step to trimming down Manoel Nunes’ big premiership lead.

But, ironically, he has done so with the helping hand of a staunch Nunes supporter, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

Take nothing away from Wong, who has narrowed a 38-win chasm to 22 in 2½ months.

But, to be fair, Nunes has been out of the saddle during that whole time, due to a neck injury suffered in a race fall on June 18.

However, most pundits would say the title is still the Brazilian’s to lose, more so as Wong begins a two-day suspension next week for careless riding.

Wong, who is known as Jimmy at Kranji, returns on Sept 24, incidentally the same day Nunes has pencilled in for his comeback.

They then have 10 race meetings left for them to thrash it out.

Whether Wong’s faultless handling of Buuraq and Ace Sovereign will dent Nunes’ monopoly on Fitzsimmons’ runners remains to be seen.

But the Australian, who began training in 2019, certainly welcomed the rare winning pairing.

They had not combined successfully this year until Saturday, with Golden One (2020) and Ben Wade (last year) as their only previous wins.

Fitzsimmons’ comment in not booking the two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey that often was actually an indirect compliment.

“Jimmy and I haven’t had a lot of luck recently, but it was a nice change today,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He’s hard to get. He knocks back rides more than he takes my rides.”

Fitzsimmons cannot complain, given Saturday’s good strike rate, though it could have been halved.

After dictating terms in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on Polytrack, Buuraq ($16) looked beaten when Renzo (Fahmi Rosman) headed him at the top of the straight.

But, under Wong’s persuader, the Sweet Orange six-year-old clawed his way back.

“The other horse went past me, but I could still feel he wanted to keep going,” said Wong, who finished second on Buuraq at his last start, when beaten by Charminton.

“He’s a big-hearted horse, he kept fighting to the line. He did the same thing last start.

“But Charminton is a proven horse. The blinkers helped the last time and he’s racing consistently with this gear.”

Four races later, Ace Sovereign ($23) followed the same leading blueprint in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the mile, despite a trickier barrier. But the Darci Brahma five-year-old was never in doubt.

“We got a soft lead in the early part of the race, and he just kept going. I was very lucky I got on board,” said Wong.

No disrespect to the two Fitzsimmons’ winners, but it was Wong’s third winner Cash Cove ($25) for trainer Alwin Tan in the hot $75,000 Novice race (1,100m) who captured the most imagination.

Back from a Restricted Maiden win four weeks ago, the Charm Spirit three-year-old outsmarted a handy field comprising the likes of Fadaboy, Rocky and Deception.

Tan is keeping his cards close to his chest, but next year’s Three-Year-Old races would not be a stretch.

“I’ll look at the programme and see what suits him. He’s just turned three. We may look for longer distances, 1,400m to 1,600m,” he said.

Wong also saw a future over longer trips.

“He has improved, compared to his last win. But he can still improve as he’s only three,” he said.

“At this stage, we have taught him to jump and go.

“But he will get more distance. We’ll then ride him quiet and he’ll relax a bit better.”