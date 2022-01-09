Woodworth second by a nose in Dubai

Jockey Benny Woodworth taking a selfie at the sprawling Meydan racecourse in Dubai. He will ride there for three months for legendary South African trainer Mike de Kock before resuming in Singapore in early April.

It was so close yet so far for the globetrotting jockey Benny Woodworth in his desert holiday-acquired Dubai foray, delaying his return to Singapore racing to early April.

After an unplaced debut on Majestic Mambo on New Year’s Day in his three-month Dubai Racing Carnival stint, the 48-year-old Malaysian nearly scored on the first of his two rides on his second day at the majestic Meydan racecourse last Friday.

In a bobbing of heads, his 11-1 mount, Magical Land, lost to the William Buick-ridden 5-6 favourite Silent Film by a mere nose in the 1,400m race on turf.

The winner is owned by the world’s most powerful racing operation, Godolphin, while Woodworth’s mount is a former Godolphin-owned horse sired by the 14-time unbeaten Frankel.

Founded by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Godolphin has racing stables and studs in Australia, France, Ireland, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. It has won more than 5,000 races worldwide.

In Singapore, it won the 2001 Singapore Gold Cup with Khutub and the 2002 Singapore Airlines International Cup with Grandera.

Jockey Benny Woodworth with South African trainer Mike de Kock’s Dubai assistant, Mohammad Al Mardood.

Woodworth, who was granted a full-year licence by the Singapore Turf Club but took up the three-month Dubai offer while holidaying there last month, after his Mauritius season, reckoned he was “just unlucky” on Magical Land.

“It was heads up, heads down to the post. Even the commentator said I was very unlucky to run second and denied my first winner in Dubai,” he said.

“I was sitting a bit worse than midfield on the inside. At the top of the straight, I switched out, but the horse was hanging in. Then it was heads up, heads down. I was just unlucky. But the owners were very happy and said don’t worry, the winners will come.”

His other ride, the 9-1 chance and joint-62kg topweight Celtic Voyager, finished eighth behind the 10-1 shot Dahawi, who gave jockey Antonio Fresu the final leg of his four-bagger.

“My horse jumped first and was in the front bunch. But, from the 300m, he was losing ground a bit due to the big weight and he needed the run also,” said Woodworth.

All his three mounts were prepared by the legendary South African trainer Mike de Kock. In fact, Woodworth had another ride for the trainer he is attached to on Jan 1 but the race was cancelled because of the heavy rain.

He has yet to meet de Kock, who is in South Africa waiting for the borders to be opened to fly to Dubai. But he is well taken care of by his Dubai assistant, Mohammad Al Mardood.

A household name on the Singapore-Malaysia circuit, with more than 1,000 winners and champion apprentice-cum-jockey in 1995, Woodworth is enjoying his Dubai sojourn.

“Very nice – new place, new challenge riding against some of the best in the world,” he said.

“There are a lot of jockeys over here. To break in is not easy, because a lot of stables have got their own jockeys and apprentices, and for the international horses, they bring in the jockeys also.”

Dubai is his latest international playground. The former whiz kid of local racing has also ridden in England, Australia, Macau, South Korea, Japan, Cyprus, China, Qatar and Mauritius, where he was champion in 2007.