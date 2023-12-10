World may still be Kosi's Oyster

Lim's Kosicuszko looking shipshape at the Sha Tin international stables before trackwork on Dec 9. Singapore's only Hong Kong raider contests the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10.

HONG KONG Lim’s Kosciuszko’s tilt at the HK$32 million (S$5.5 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10 has been widely positioned as, quite possibly, the last time a racehorse flies the Singapore flag overseas.

When the Sha Tin barrier gates crash back to unleash world-class horseflesh at the next Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) in December 2024, around 2,600km across the South China Sea, Kranji would have already shut its gates.

After 182 years of blue-blooded steeds hustling and bustling for glory around Farrer Park, Bukit Timah and, finally, Kranji in the last 25 years, not one would be left inside its 1,600 boxes – let alone, get a call-up for offshore duties.

However, the door to the world might still be left cracked open, even after the 2023 HKIR, but, obviously, not beyond the end date of Oct 5, 2024.

Early discussions about a possible invitation to the desert riches in March have been exchanged.

“Dubai has messaged. So there is a chance of going there if everything goes well,” said Lim’s Kosciuszko’s trainer Daniel Meagher.

The 40-year-old Australian did not pinpoint any specific race of the Dubai Racing Carnival and its grand final, the world’s single richest day, the US$30.5 million (S$40.8 million) Dubai World Cup night on March 30, 2024.

If the Middle East – a place he knows well for having ridden his father John’s Lim’s Classic and Lim’s Grand at trackwork at Dubai’s old Nad Al Sheba racecourse in the early 2000s – desert raid does not eventuate, there is still another option.

Hong Kong may beckon again, but another ticket to the FWD Champions Day in April will hinge largely on his Mile performance – and if the “Open” sign still hangs at the Meagher stable door.

“It’s still early days, if he does run well on Sunday, he might get an invite back to Hong Kong,” said Meagher to The Sunday Times, which was sponsored by the Singapore Turf Club at this 2023 HKIR visit.

“I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest. Besides, he’s not a robot, he’s already done a great job.

“That also depends if I’m still there – I go week by week, I change every day, I’m going, I’m staying.

“If we’re there and we’re happy, and Mr Lim Siah Mong is happy to go, we’ll go because there are no big races in Singapore until April and May.”

Meagher said that the Singapore multiple-champion owner has always backed any plans about his horses, big or small, no strings attached, including that latest Hong Kong adventure despite Lim’s Kosciuszko’s dismal first shot at the Hong Kong Sprint in 2022.

“Mr Lim has been there from Day 1 till now for 24 years. He missed a few years because he wanted a break,” said Meagher.

“He came back, he’s done what he’s done. He’s been the biggest supporter of the club.

“He didn’t have to accept the Hong Kong Mile invitation. He just said ‘Daniel, go and enjoy the experience if you’d like to go, have fun, and whatever happens, happens.

“Not many owners would do that because he still has to pay an entry fee. But it doesn’t matter, he loves the passion, the industry and the people – and he’s supportive.”

A noted perfectionist and worrywart, Meagher could afford a smile of relief once Lim’s Kosciuszko was tucked away after his final Sha Tin workout on Dec 9.

“He trotted up today and yesterday behind the Aidan O’Brien horses, just to keep him warmed up. He loves it,” he said.

“It’s the best he’s been this morning and yesterday. It took a while, but they’ve been his best days, he was fantastic.

“Jimmy was really happy with him. It’s like the Kosciuszko of Singapore, he buffed up a bit, he had a good sweat.

“He went 1½ canter yesterday and one lap this morning. It was really quiet exercise.

“He did it easy and I just got a lot of confidence out of today and yesterday because his attitude was great. He’s just starting to come into his own.

“Last year he was around 6-8 kg too light. Now he is the same as his Singapore weight that he has been all year, around 485kg.

“The focus is also improving. Yesterday was probably 85 per cent, today maybe 90 per cent.

“Jimmy and I have done our jobs, it’s all in the hands of (race-rider) Damian (Lane) now.”

