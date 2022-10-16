Worth investing in Global Dollar again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) MCCARTNEY was much improved when third behind the highly rated Kitchakal last time. A repeat could see him home.

His lightly raced stable companion (4) WORD FOR WORD found strong market support last time with blinkers. The gear stays on. Watch for another bold effort.

(9) KING’S SPEAR has the widest draw but is on his best surface. He should have a strong chance.

(6) GERONIMO is a battling maiden but is seldom far back. A money chance again.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(1) JOHNNY’S HOPE has gone down narrowly at her last two starts on the Poly. The stable is in form and he should go close again.

(3) IMAGINABLE came in for strong market support on debut but was well beaten. But the step-up in trip and the experience should make him a strong contender.

(6) CORSICAN showed up well over this course and distance last time. Another bold race expected.

(7) MANIC MONDAY has had only two starts. He improved nicely second-up. The extra distance may suit.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(2) KHANYISA INDLELA is lightly raced and has done well on the Poly. He may just have needed his last two starts and should strip fitter.

(11) FEVER has drawn the widest but has good form on the Poly. He stays the trip. He also comes from a very much in-form yard.

(1) SEATTLE BEAT comes off some fair Port Elizabeth form, although the Poly may be a concern. He does have the best draw.

(4) LORD MINVER has taken a further drop in the ratings. Although battling for his second win, the stable is in good form.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) GLOBAL DOLLAR has improved with each outing and was a very easy maiden winner last time. He meets little and can follow up even though this is a handicap.

(4) METALLIC GOLD goes best on the Poly and is down in class. Although he takes a corresponding rise in weight, he should go close.

(3) MAXIMUS has come to hand nicely and should be involved in the finish.

(7) PEWTER SKY started favourite last time but the race did not work out well. Down in class, he can feature.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) CUPID’S SONG is down in the handicap over his best course and distance. Second in his penultimate start, he should be a big contender in a tricky handicap.

(7) PATRONAGE has been taking on much stronger rivals. But, although carrying top weight, he gets a 1.5kg relief, which should make him a strong contender.

(4) GENTLEMAN’S WAY, who is holding form, is back over his best surface and distance.

The blinkers come off (2) SPY MASTER after a relatively disappointing effort. He can do better.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) SHELL SEEKER has had her fair share of problems but showed signs of coming to hand with a promising last run. She could be hard to beat but not necessary reliable.

(1) METEORIC makes the first runner in KwaZulu-Natal for Highveld-based trainer Robyn Classen, who has taken over a number of champion trainer Paul Peter’s horses. The filly goes very well on the Poly and, from the best draw, should make a bold bid.

(4) BIRDWATCHER is always game. She has a decent chance despite a 2lb (0.9kg) penalty from her last-start second over 1,400m.

(6) NOT NOW PUSSYCAT is never far back and has a good money chance. The mare won at her penultimate start.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) CORNER CRUSADE is not the easiest but seldom runs a bad race. She gets a 2.5kg claimer and the 1lb drop in the handicap could see her home.

(9) SECOND BREATH comes off a comfortable maiden win at the Vaal. The experiment with blinkers did not work out, so her penultimate run is best ignored. She is on the up.

(6) BOLDLY GO goes very well over this course and distance. She has also taken a slight drop in the handicap but should be competitive.

(7) PRINCESS TEA is showing signs of coming to hand and did improve back with blinkers.