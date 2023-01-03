Worth investing in Saka Gold, Ultimate Jewel

Race 1 (1,000m)



(1) ADDIENA goes well over this course and distance. With another claiming apprentice up in weaker company, she could score.

(2) LOOKING HOT makes her way from Gauteng. She has been in promising form in soft going and the switch to the Poly could suit.

(5) BECKONING BEAUTY is back over her best course and distance. Always game, she has a winning chance.

(6) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is a distance specialist and should get into the action.

(8) WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL has dropped in the handicap and can pop up.



Race 2 (1,100m)



(5) SAKA GOLD has been knocking on the door and goes well over this course an

(4) MOON HARVEST is another lightly raced runner who has improved since switching to the Poly. He looks the biggest threat.

(3) RAFIKI has some fair Cape Town form. The switch to the Poly could suit.

(6) ROY’S JULY MAGIC made sudden improvement last start. Any further progress will see him at the finish.



Race 3 (1,200m)



(2) MISS DORA has come good on the Poly and should go close again.

(1) TIME FOR CHARITY made major improvement with blinkers and a tongue tie. She looks the biggest threat.

(6) COUNTY KILDARE has gone close over this course and distance. She is a lightly raced five-year-old and the Poly will suit.

(5) MAGGIE TEE has run her best on the Poly and can feature.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(1) ASHFORD CASTLE had a big reputation early in his career but, obviously, has problems, given his race record. This will be his first run after a seven-month break and his first in 2023. If fit and well, he should whack this field.

(5) JUSTAGUYTHING is over his best course and distance and has been in good form. But he has a four-point rise in handicap for his last win.

(7) KNIGHT WARRIOR is way better than his last effort suggests and can feature.

(3) GRAPPLER is having his third run for the stable. He was much improved on the Poly last run and can upset.



Race 5 (1,700m)



(2) ULTIMATE JEWEL has good form over this course and distance. He should be hard to beat.

(4) VALERIAN NIGHT was not far off from a tough draw on debut and the extra distance should suit.

(3) BOMBAY CIRCUS is way better than his last effort in soft ground suggests, after a forward showing on the Poly. He stays the trip.

(7) HIS MASTER’S VOICE has taken to the Poly and was not far back over a shorter trip. If he stays, he will be a threat.



Race 6 (1,400m)



(9) GIN AND TONIC goes well on the Poly and showed signs of a form return when dropped to weaker company. She has the widest draw but has also dropped a further three points in the handicap.

(5) GREEN DREAM was beaten narrowly from a good draw last run. A repeat should see her go close again.

(3) ROYAL KITTY has cracking form over this course and distance but is up three points in the handicap. Her claiming apprentice has been replaced with top jockey Keagan de Melo.

(2) BELLE ROUGE takes to the Poly for the first time. She was much improved last run and will be a threat.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(1) LADY MACBETH started at long odds in much stronger company last start and finished close. She gets a one-point drop and de Melo will hop aboard.

The handicapper appears to have caught up with (3) ZINIKELE. But she goes very well over this course and distance and should feature in this small field.

(5) MVULAZANA is at her best over this course and distance and must have a strong chance in this company.

(6) CHELSEA FLOWER has been trying much further. The drop in trip could see her surprise.