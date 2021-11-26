Worth joining the Strong N Smart club

Strong N Smart (No. 4) winning his last start with his powerful finish on Oct 16. Fit and fresh from a 11/2-month rest, he can score again.

Since graduating from his first success on May 22, the aptly named Strong N Smart has proven himself with another two wins and a third from five subsequent starts.

The way things are going, it looks like he is heading for better company than Class 4.

He is contesting the $50,000 race over 1,400m on turf as the topweight with 58.5kg tomorrow, the final day of the 2021 Singapore racing season.

Facts are facts, you cannot run away from that. Strong N Smart is indeed a horse with a bright future - as far as his winning times are concerned. He should have every chance.

Trained by Leslie Khoo, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred with his trademark come-from-behind style won his first race - a Novice event over 1,200m - in under 1min 10sec. He clocked 1min 09.93sec.

The dashing brown gelding then followed up just three weeks later in Class 4. Again, he flashed home late to nick it in 1min 10.08sec. He took part in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m but finished seventh after receiving a check.

After a fifth and a third over 1,200m and Polytrack 1,100m respectively, he bounced back to the limelight on Oct 16.

Last early and still with a monumental task on straightening, he gradually chomped at the leaders to snare a one-length win with 55.5kg in Class 4.

The 11/2-month rest has done him a world of good. He looks fit and fresh to take up from where he left off. Jockey Danny Beasley knows him well. They can do it.