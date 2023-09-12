WORTH SIDING WITH ITALIAN REVOLUTION

Italian Revolution (Vlad Duric) landing the first of his two successes on Jan 28. His other was at his last start on May 6 with Ronnie Stewart astride. On Tuesday's hit-out, he looks capable of snaring his third on Saturday. PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

With five Class 4 races headlining the 11-race programme, the action coming up on Saturday does not come close to a “glamour meeting”.

But, with horses, you never know.

There could be surprises and some super racing. Like that Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m on turf.

It is shaping up to be one of those races where “anything can happen”. Already, from what we saw on the training track on Monday and Tuesday, it could be a dash to the line.

Not one but several contenders tossed their hats into the ring with stunning gallops.

Italian Revolution was one of them.

The four-year-old had Vlad Duric in the saddle, and Outfit as a galloping companion, when running the 600m in 36.8sec on Tuesday.

Debut victor Hasten was also impressive in an unextended 41.4 with his winning partner Simon Kok astride.

Even Te Akau Ben threw in a few punches when registering 39.5.

On Monday, another first-up winner, Ghalib, wowed with his 38.7 hit-out.

Back to Italian Revolution. Now, this racer is the real deal.

Twice already, in just six outings, he has greeted the judge.

With trainer Shane Baertschiger on a good trot with three winners from the last two meetings, he can continue the good work for his boss and the yard.

Last time, on May 6, Ronnie Stewart steered him to win from the front – also over the 1,200m on grass in a swift 1min 09.37sec – and Class 4 seems to be his caper.

As for the four-month break between races, do not make a big deal out of it.

Baertschiger made sure that the rust had not settled in by sending his charge to two recent trials.

The gelding did pretty well, finishing third on both occasions. He will have a big say on Saturday.

So, too, Hasten and Ghalib.

Both are precocious youngsters with plenty of talent which they seem eager to release on the Kranji racecourse.

Owned and prepared by Steven Burridge, Hasten arrived in April and was quick to settle into his new surroundings.

Two trials later – one of them a winning one – and Burridge sent him to races on Aug 20.

Enjoying moderate support on his debut, Hasten came off a midfield spot, hit the front at the 250m mark and prevailed by a neck.

As for that other “new boy” from Michael Clements’ yard, he picked up his winning purse on Aug 13.

That was in a 1,200m Class 4 race and Ghalib did it in style.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, he made his run a furlong out and quickly put the race to bed, winning by 1½ lengths.

Well bred, he raced in good company in Australia, where he won a race and finished second in his six starts.

He arrived at Kranji in April, had his first trial in July and quickly began paying for his keep with that win over Kick.

Ghalib is, no doubt, being groomed for bigger and better things.

He will add plenty of spice to the proceedings on Saturday.

As will Te Akau Ben.

A New-Zealand-bred, Te Akau Ben has already posted two wins for the Te Akau Racing Stable.

Donna Logan, who trains the six-year-old, has two other runners – Knippenberg and Charminton – in the contest.

On paper, they look to be her “better hopes” on recent form.

But, in Te Akau Ben, she has a good “reserve” who could ruffle a few feathers.

So, give him plenty of respect. He could do some damage to a few egos.