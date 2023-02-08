Worth a trip down Street Of Dreams

Steven Burridge leading Street Of Dreams (Manoel Nunes) in at his fourth win in a Class 3 Polytrack contest over 1,200m on Jan 14.

If you are adventurous and on the lookout for a juicy payout in the highly competitive Kranji Stakes “A” race on Sunday, you might want to give plenty of thought to Street Of Dreams.

A lightweight in the $100,000 contest over 1,400m, he sneaks in with just 50.5kg.

Street Of Dreams impressed on the training track on Wednesday morning. Ridden by Ronnie Stewart, he was not asked to break any records, and so took it easy in running the 600m in 41.1sec.

The workout got many at trackside sitting up and taking notice. They would have seen him pull up with plenty still left in the tank.

Coming back to Sunday’s mouth-watering race, Street Of Dreams ticks all the important boxes.

Aside from the luxury weight, the four-year-old is suited to track and trip, having won a race over the 1,400m on turf in October 2022.

His form figures leading into the race read 5-1-1-1-1... and he is not yet done.

Then there is the “jockey factor”. The clues were there that Stewart has been preparing for this assignment.

While he has yet to ride Street Of Dreams in a race, trainer Steven Burridge has put him in the saddle for his last two trials.

He finished third on Jan 26 and won that last one on Feb 2.

So you see, with practically no weight to carry, a competent lightweight jockey in the saddle and over a trip which should not pose a problem, Street Of Dreams could be worth a punt.

Also from that race, two other runners looked to be in their element.

They were Cyclone and Sky Eye.

Manoel Nunes was on Sky Eye who covered the trip in 41.5sec while Simon Kok took Cyclone out for a spin in 39.1sec.

Of the pair, special attention should be paid to Sky Eye.

Prepared for the races by Jason Lim, he, too, is track and trip suited. And he brings winning form into the contest, having won a similar sort of race on Jan 23.

A six-year-old by Per Incanto, he has raced 37 times for seven wins and nine second placings.

His win on June 26 was most impressive.

In a Class 3 race over the 1,400m on grass, he stayed with the leader, Ironchamp, all the way until the furlong mark when he drew alongside and cleared away to win by a ½-length.

Krisna Thangamani was in the saddle.

He gets Nunes on Sunday and, on form, he should run a bold race.

As for Cyclone, we still have to see him at his best.

His only win from six Kranji starts was over the 1,400m in October. He then ran a blinder, finishing third to Hongkong Great in the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Back home in Australia, when racing as Wheelhouse for premier trainer Chris Waller, his claim to fame was winning a $250,000 race over the 1,800m on the Gold Coast.

He gets into Sunday’s contest as one of Tim Fitzsimmons’ quartet of runners and he is looking good.

So, do not be too blinded by the glow from Hongkong Great, Katak and perhaps, Grand Koonta.

If disrespected, Cyclone might just blow them away.