Worth waiting for Brave Star

Race 1 (1,200m)



3 Nordic Combined has appeared a winner in waiting for some time. He has raced well in a higher grade and that form should see him prove too strong against this field. The only concern is his wide draw.

6 Double Show gets the right barrier and can turn his form around following a lacklustre effort last start. The strong booking of Lyle Hewitson holds him in good stead. Ready to score.

10 Alloy King has the right draw. He will be fighting out the finish.

2 Jack Win is after back-to-back wins.



Race 2 (1,650m)



1 Romantic Laos has a stack of class and looks capable of winning. Zac Purton retains the ride and any replication of his last two performances should see him prove tough to get past.

6 Palace Pal should arguably already be a winner. He has drawn ideally for Hugh Bowman.

9 Choicerus has shown steady improvement. He can continue that upward trajectory.

10 Perfect To Great should be forgiven for his last start. He can return to form on his preferred course.



Race 3 (1,200m)



12 Sure Joyful went close last time and appears well placed to atone for that effort. He slots in light, gets a handy pull in weight and shapes as the one they must catch.

10 Speedy Chariot has shown rapid improvement. He has drawn awkward but will be running on strongly.

11 Young Life Forever travelled wide and had excuses last time. He is closing in on a first win.

5 Travel Golf ran his best race last start when second by a head over 1,200m. He should do well again.



Race 4 (1,650m)



2 Win Win Fighter was beaten last start by the barrier, which forced him to settle last in the run. He is expected to take a forward position from the slightly better draw. His last four runs in Class 4 have returned two wins. The one to beat.

1 Holy Power is lightly raced but continues to advance. He is consistent and the inside draw should afford him a shot under Purton.

9 Beau Gosse has mixed his form but is showing the right signs. He gets an opportunity.

12 Right Honourable finished a close third last start. The six-time winner can bounce back with improvement.



Race 5 (1,000m)



6 King Invincible has hit the ground running in Hong Kong with two eye-catching efforts at Happy Valley from awkward draws. He gets gate 3 and a clean run should see him prove hard to beat.

10 Oversubscribed is expected to settle at the rear but he has a powerful finish. He is worth an each-way ticket.

2 G One Excellent continues to hold his condition. He is a three-time winner from his last four outings.

1 Savvy Delight is racing well. He is well suited in Class 4 with Purton astride.



Race 6 (1,200m)



10 Precision Goal turned his form around by leading from the get-go last start. Expect he tries the same again from an even better draw. He can save ground along the rails and outrun this group.

9 Above All turned his form around last time and another good draw should give him his chance. He will be right there when it matters.

5 One For All is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He continues to impress and shapes as a pace influence.

3 Snowalot is racing with plenty of merit. The next in line.



Race 7 (1,800m)



1 Tianchi Monster draws ideally and is deserving of a first win this campaign. Chances are there will be a little bit of rain which favours him. The one to beat in this grade for Bowman.

6 Up And Up did well to finish fourth on debut in Hong Kong. He clearly has the ability.

3 Meaningful Star was knocking on the door before his lengthy layoff with injury. He can run well fresh.

7 Majestic Victory missed narrowly last start. Keep safe.



Race 8 (1,200m)



10 Grateful Heart continues to race well and shown that another win is close. Take a chance on him at value, especially from an inside gate.

6 Howdeepisyourlove may be ultra consistent but he will need to lift his game again for his fifth win in 10 starts. He will start at very short odds.

7 Packing Treadmill travelled wide last time. He can atone.

3 Whizz Kid should set the pace. Keep safe.



Race 9 (1,200m)



6 Brave Star is in the right vein of form and his latest placing behind Nordic Dragon bodes very well for this contest. The one to beat from a good gate with Vincent Ho sticking aboard.

1 Family Folks will relish the drop to Class 3.

7 Nicconi County is racing well and finally draws a good gate. He will make his presence felt.

2 Son Pak Fu is chasing his fifth consecutive win, but the wide gate will make things tricky.



