Writing back on the wall for Charles Dickens

Race 1 (2,000m)

Tricky affair. (4) SILVERLINKS was given a shrewd ride from the front when beating several of these rivals over 1,800m recently. In the absence of a proven front runner in the line-up, she is likely to adopt similar tactics.

On the evidence of that race, (8) HOLD MY HAND could have more to offer over the extra 200m and, as such, should pose a threat.

(5) BROADWAY GIRL and (7) LOVE IS A ROSE were beaten by the selection earlier over this course and distance. On that form, the latter should make her presence felt on 2.5kg better terms.

(1) SAARTJIE and (9) GOLD POKER GAME have claims, too.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) CAPTAIN’S RANSOM had her colours lowered in consecutive Grade 1 contests over further but she is unlikely to be thwarted again as the ease in grade and drop in distance will play to her strengths. She is unbeaten in three starts over this trip and is very well treated by the conditions. So almost impossible to oppose.

Younger rivals (2) GIMME’S LASSIE and (3) HAPPY CHANCE could also fare better, having had their sights lowered after contesting a Grade 1 over 1,600m last time.

(6) GOING UP beat (7) LIVE MY LIFE over the track and trip but stable jockey Aldo Domeyer is sticking with (4) SANTA MARIA.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) GOLDEN SICKLE confirmed the promise of her debut win with a fast-finishing second in a 2YO feature and will have more to offer over this trip – the one to beat.

(12) THE CHARLESTONhas improved with every start and is likely to do so again stepping up in trip, but it is probably worth noting that Domeyer rides (4) KYALAMI GIRL after an eye-catching debut.

Debut winner (10) LUNA HALO is worth including.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) SPEEDING BULLET holds a number of these on form and should confirm superiority with improvement expected after being gelded.

Debut winners (3) EXCEPT TEMPTATION, (10) OUTLAW KING and (13) WAR LAUNCH could be anything, and, with improvement, could pose a threat. Best kept safe.

(4) ZOOMIE was unlucky not to have finished closer last time. Can make his presence felt.

Stablemate (15) PRESSONREGARDLESS has the form and experience to also play a role.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Tricky 2YO feature. (10) GIMMELIGHTNING ran on well late when second to (3) GOLDEN TATJANA over 1,000m and ought to reverse that form going an extra 200m on 3kg better terms. The latter should be competitive once more but has a bit to find on recent form with (11) RASCOVA, who won a Met-day feature over 1,100m on identical terms.

(9) DISTANT WINTER split those rivals last time and will enjoy the extra too, but is 3kg worse off, so must improve to turn the tables.

Stablemate (1) WINTER CLOUD could pose more of a threat with improvement expected after an impressive last-start win.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Veterans (16) NEXUS (fourth in the Met) and jockey Piere Strydom are reunited but face a tough task from the widest draw.

(7) WARRIOR, less than a length off his stable companion in the Met, is 1kg better off and distance suited, so could represent value in the race.

(8) UNIVERSAL is closely matched with those rivals on earlier form and could improve in first-time blinkers. Best-weighted (2) AL MUTHANA won the King’s Plate over track and trip, so will enjoy returning to this distance and should be competitive under top weight.

Race 7 (2,000m)

There is not much pace in this Grade 1 Cape Derby. It should suit those with stamina doubts.

(2) CHARLES DICKENS tasted defeat for the first time in the King’s Plate but lost nothing in defeat. On pedigree, he will have no trouble getting the trip, so will be hard to beat.

(4) AT MY COMMAND renews rivalry and could pose a big threat. He is 6kg better off with (11) ROCKPOOL and (8) WITHOUT QUESTION, having finished behind those rivals last time. Neither of those Justin Snaith runners have stamina doubts and, as such, ought to make their presence felt.