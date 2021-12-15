Yee Cheong Warrior aims for a double

Yee Cheong Warrior winning his last start over the Happy Valley 1,650m on Nov 24. The inside draw should give him a dream run throughout in Race 3 tonight.

Form analysis for Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley)



RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 Melbourne Hall turned his form around for a second in his last start. He rates as the one to beat, especially from the good gate for the in-form David Hall yard.

8 Mega Bonus is closing in on a first win. He can figure with the right run from Gate 7 which looks ideal.

1 Universal Go Go has the class edge. A last-start second, the only concern is his top impost of 132lb (59.87kg). He has to give weight all round.

12 Sure Win Win gets in light and should not finish too far away. He was a back-to-back winner at the end of last season.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

3 Amazing Boy is closing in on his first win. The timing looks right for him to win with top jockey Joao Moreira sticking aboard.

2 Sky Gem has drawn ideally in pole position. He looks favoured with Alfred Chan taking 7lb off his back.

7 Fortune Triple is coming to hand. He is third-up off the back of a career-best outing over this course and distance.

4 Success Allstars has twice finished runner-up from two outings this term. He has held his condition and looks a threat.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

6 Yee Cheong Warrior won well last start. Expect further improvement and, from the inside draw, he is likely to get the dream run throughout.

5 Shadow Breaker has come to hand in his last two runs. Expect a fast finish from him, especially if the pace is on.

1 Nearly Fine is stepping down to Class 4. Expect sharp improvement with Chan’s claim. He has drawn well in Gate 2.

11 Viva Popcorn just needs the right run to be a factor. He gets in light which enhances his chances.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

8 Special M is better than his last-start ninth suggests. He was racing well before that. Based on that, he has an excellent chance.

3 Brilliant Fortune is close to a first win. He brings strong form to this race and it would not surprise to see him piece it all together.

1 Decisive Twelve is a talent. The top weight makes this tricky. But, on his day, he is more than capable.

4 Wine And Wine will most likely roll forward and may take some catching.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

8 Winning Volatility was hampered in the straight last time. He can put his best foot forward with the genuine excuse. A plus with Moreira sticking aboard.

5 Red Impact is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He is holding his condition and the inside gate should give him every chance to find the front.

6 Free Foal mixes his form but is more than capable on his day. Do not discount.

2 Methane is better than his last two runs suggest. Expect improvement.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Noir Rider should bounce to the front from Gate 3. He could take some catching under top rookie Jerry Chau.

6 Baebae Tsoi has hit the ground running across two starts in Hong Kong. He is showing a stack of ability and Moreira’s booking commands respect.

8 Happily Friends should get the right run from Gate 1. He can save ground from there and deliver a big finish under Sunday’s Longines Hong Kong Mile-winning jockey Vincent Ho.

3 Great Harvest is jumping from Gate 4. He does his best racing at Happy Valley and this contest should be no exception.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 Cheerful Days is chasing his fourth consecutive win. He has found his groove and appears capable of hopping up in grade with another victory.

3 You’remyeverything scored in style on debut. Since that run, he logged a close fourth which indicates he is holding his condition.

7 Exceptional Nice is looking to snap five consecutive runner-up efforts. He is doing everything right, except win. Once again, he is a leading player.

8 Incanto Prepared does his best racing at the Valley. He can figure from Gate 3.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Party Warrior has his fair share of ability. He finally pieced it all together last start. It would not surprise to see him do so again. Gate 7 suits and he looks capable of handling the class rise.

3 Never Too Soon performed well on debut to finish third. He finished at the rear last start, but he appears much better than that. Expect improvement.

1 Jolly Good Heart is the pace influence in the race. He will take reeling in.

6 A Smile Like Yours is the in-form horse. Must respect.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club