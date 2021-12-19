Yeni can steer Abayyaan to score in weak race

Here is Monday’s South Africa (Turffontein Standside) form analysis.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) ABAYYAAN, the mount of Muzi Yeni, is consistent and ran out of steam only late last time. The shorter distance should suit. The one to beat in a weak race.

(3) DISPLACE TIME was not disgraced when third last time. Well drawn, he has a winning chance.

(4) CROSS EXAMINER has been a bit of a disappointment but could earn some money.

Watch the betting for guidance on first-timer (8) CARL VINSON.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) WATCHING CLOSELY is battling to shed her maiden tag. But the filly remains in good form and should fight out the finish again.

(4) FASHIONIGMA is returning from a lengthy break. If fit, she has the form to go close to winning.

(5) PASHASHA has improved with each run and should be right there at the finish.

(6) CROWN PLAZA has tended to lack a strong finish in her first three starts. But she is capable of some improvement. Can consider.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) BARTHOLDI deserves a change of luck after two sparkling runner-up positions behind some decent horses. Hard to catch.

(2) FOREVER MINE lacked the extra finish last time. The drop in distance suits. He could get a lot closer, if not win.

(4) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is clearly a decent horse but is returning from a lengthy break. His trainer does not run an unfit horse, so he must be respected.

(5) SILVER TYCOON is clearly better than his recent run. He could be the surprise package.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) GEE FOR GO has not been seen at her best for some time. But she gets a drop in class and can win if she returns to her best.

(2) HEAVENS GIRL may have just needed her last run. She always gives of her best and should go close to winning.

(4) CARALLUMA has been a disappointment this year. Returning from a lengthy break, she can beat them if at peak condition.

(3) SUPREME QUEST campaigned with a lot of merit in KZN. If fit from a break, she must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) FULL VELOCITY is capable of a decent strong finish, so should like this course and distance. The one to beat.

Stablemate (1) VICTORIA PAIGE is returning from a short break and would be better over a bit longer. But the mare is a good back-up for trainer Sean Tarry.

(4) OUR PRIZED JEWEL is making her local debut. With Anton Marcus in the irons, she has to be given some respect returning from a break.

(6) ADMIRE ME and (7) FANTASTICAL have ability. But they are returning from lengthy breaks, so their fitness will need to be taken on trust.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) GOLDEN ASPEN does not always show her best side. But, when in the mood, she is a brave sort who fights off her rivals.

(11) MCKENNA SKYE was a bit disappointing last time, but can do better.

(1) JULIET TANGO tired late last time, so she should prefer the shorter distance.

(4) CHLORIS could have her consistency rewarded.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) UN DEUX TROIS has struck form nicely over a bit longer. Athough this is a testing course and distance, she has every chance of winning again.

(6) ARYAAM is consistent. From a good draw, the filly could get the run of the race.

(2) TRAVELING WILBURY is holding her form and is distance suited, so must be respected.

(3) FRANKLIN is course-and-distance suited as well and should be included in all exotics.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) STUNNING KITTEN is showing her very best form over this distance. She could follow up her last-start wide-margin win.

(5) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY and (6) OLYMPIC SILK have done enough to merit consideration.

(7) CONSTANTIA HAZE and (12) PUCKER UP are in good heart and could earn some more money.