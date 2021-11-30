Yes, rookie Krisna’s on the ball

Christmas came early for some on Saturday, thanks to a rare 100-1 winner.

The brightly lit Orchard Road will be the place to head to for the lucky ones rewarded with a monstrous $503 payout (for a $5 outlay) from the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Sand Box.

Ridden by promising apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani, the three-year-old Australian-bred was the second least-backed runner in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m on turf.

The $809 rank outsider, Modern Express, finished at his "rightful" position on the betting- last of 10 runners.

Sand Box was also the least-backed of Le Grange's trio. Stablemate Dragon Tycoon, who finished seventh, was the $17 second favourite. The other stable companion, Blue Idol ($223), beat only Modern Express.

Sand Box ran unplaced in his first five starts, all over 1,200m. He was a nine-length last in his latest outing on Nov 20 from a three-month break.

The decision to try him over 1,400m bore instant success.

Sand Box found himself in an unfamiliar role up front after jumping from Gate 3.

Krisna parked the bay gelding on the outside of the grey Sunset, the mount of newly crowned champion jockey and apprentice, Hakim Kamaruddin.

Swinging for home, backers of the better-fancied contenders, like the $8 favourite Northern Star and Dragon Tycoon, were left sweating.

On the day, Sand Box was in his element. Under Krisna's urgings, he kicked clear. Although still racing a bit greenly, he scored a surprising 31/2-length victory in 1min 24.10sec.

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen brought the Jerome Tan-trained $43 chance Bingo Master home to finish second, 23/4 lengths in front of Sunset ($74).

"The distance was too short for him in his previous runs. He needed further distance, so my boss decided to put him over 1,400m," said Krisna.

"From the 1,400m, he jumped and was already there, so I just pushed him to go forward, just followed the leader and he responded well in the straight.

"We didn't expect the horse to win, he always ran behind. But, suddenly, he won the race so easily. A bit surprised.

"When I came back, I explained to my boss maybe he can run 1,600m or further."

Sand Box was first-time owner Ferdinand Deypalan Dimaisip's maiden winner at Kranji.

The Le Grange-Krisna combination fired home another good-priced winner five races later - with $71 shot Yes One Ball in the $30,000 Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

It was another good ride by the 28-year-old Malaysian rider, who won with similar tactics. His mount flew out from his wide berth to be in front, but the $13 favourite Wawasan quickly caught up.

Krisna was happy to sit on the leader's outside, although his mount looked a bit keen.

Unlike Sand Box, Yes One Ball had to work a bit harder. He broke away from the Manoel Nunes-ridden stubborn leader only from the final 200m.

The Hakim-ridden 11-year-old Flak Jacket ($34) tried to close the gap with a late run but Yes One Ball was safely home by three-quarters of a length.

The BWT Stable-owned tiny galloper, who weighed only 435kg, clocked 59.82sec for his third win in 20 starts.

"The last few starts, he couldn't get a good position, always three wide. This time, he got a very good position and, from there, I just rode my race. He's a solid Class 5 horse," said Krisna, who rode 23 winners in two years when he was indentured to Kuala Lumpur-based trainer Richard Lines.

The double ended Krisna's racing season with 20 winners. It was his best in five years in Singapore.

He beat Iskandar Rosman by just a winner to be runner-up behind Hakim in the apprentice jockey's premiership table.

Le Grange rose a few ranks to be in joint sixth with Shane Baertschiger with 27 winners. He had more seconds (34-29).

Mark Walker won the Champion Trainer's title - his fourth in 11 years - with 66 winners.