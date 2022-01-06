Yesterday’s barrier trial results
Yesterday’s barrier trial results as follows:
TRIAL 1
1 Bounty Rainbows H (M Nunes)
2 Blazing Kid H (O Chavez)
3 Alqantur (L Beuzelin)
4 Poruna Cabeza (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, 13/4
(1min 00.78 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Happy Wonderful H (M Akmazani)
2 Lim’s Betterready H (D Beasley)
3 Winning Hammer (I Saifudin)
4 Mariana Trench (Shafrizal)
5 Sir Elton (M Lerner)
6 Kwazii (Nunes)
7 Mings Man
8 Supernatural (Chavez)
Margins and time: 11/4, ns, 4, shd, 3/4, 1/2, 193/4 (1:00.65)
TRIAL 3
1 Kharisma H (Lerner)
2 So Hi Class H (N Zyrul)
3 Starlight H (Shafrizal)
4 Celavi H (L Beuzelin)
5 Lim’s Dream
6 Mr Clint (M Ewe)
7 Real Success (Chavez)
8 Valorous (Nunes)
Margins and time: 3/4, nk, nk, 91/4, 3/4, 1, 1/2 (1:00.56)
TRIAL 4
1 Red Ocean H (M Kellady)
2 Lim’s Kosciuszko H (Beasley)
3 Proof Perfect (Lerner)
4 All We Know (Chavez)
5 In All His Glory (Nunes)
6 Sing Our Song (Beuzelin)
7 Run And Run
Margins and time: 43/4, 1, 2, nk, 23/4, 1 (59.81 sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Wecando H (Lerner)
2 Sabah Star H (Chavez)
3 Paletas
4 Sand Box (T Krisna)
5 Sky Eye (Nunes)
6 First Choice (CC Wong)
7 Red Dragon (S John)
8Lim’s Bestbreaker (Beasley)
Margins and time: 1, 21/4, shd, 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, hd (1:01.79)
TRIAL 6
1 No More Delay H (Beasley)
2 Infinite Wisdom H (R Shafiq)
3 Legacy Excel H (Nunes)
4 Global Kid (Beuzelin)
5 Billy Elliot (Lerner)
6 Big Tiger (Akmazani)
Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 2, 41/4, hd (1:01.02)
TRIAL 7
1 Tony’s Love (Krisna)
2 Scooter
3 Perfect (Beasley)
4 Fountain Of Fame (Lerner)
5 Don De La Vega (Nunes)
6 Nineoneone (Wong)
7 Easylights (Chavez)
8 Fate To Win (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 3/4, nk, 1/2, nk, 61/4, 1/2, 191/4 (1:02.04)
