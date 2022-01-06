The Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma beating So Hi Class (No. 5), Starlight and Celavi (No. 1) in Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Yesterday’s barrier trial results as follows:

TRIAL 1

1 Bounty Rainbows H (M Nunes)

2 Blazing Kid H (O Chavez)

3 Alqantur (L Beuzelin)

4 Poruna Cabeza (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, 13/4

(1min 00.78 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Happy Wonderful H (M Akmazani)

2 Lim’s Betterready H (D Beasley)

3 Winning Hammer (I Saifudin)

4 Mariana Trench (Shafrizal)

5 Sir Elton (M Lerner)

6 Kwazii (Nunes)

7 Mings Man

8 Supernatural (Chavez)

Margins and time: 11/4, ns, 4, shd, 3/4, 1/2, 193/4 (1:00.65)

TRIAL 3

1 Kharisma H (Lerner)

2 So Hi Class H (N Zyrul)

3 Starlight H (Shafrizal)

4 Celavi H (L Beuzelin)

5 Lim’s Dream

6 Mr Clint (M Ewe)

7 Real Success (Chavez)

8 Valorous (Nunes)

Margins and time: 3/4, nk, nk, 91/4, 3/4, 1, 1/2 (1:00.56)

TRIAL 4

1 Red Ocean H (M Kellady)

2 Lim’s Kosciuszko H (Beasley)

3 Proof Perfect (Lerner)

4 All We Know (Chavez)

5 In All His Glory (Nunes)

6 Sing Our Song (Beuzelin)

7 Run And Run

Margins and time: 43/4, 1, 2, nk, 23/4, 1 (59.81 sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Wecando H (Lerner)

2 Sabah Star H (Chavez)

3 Paletas

4 Sand Box (T Krisna)

5 Sky Eye (Nunes)

6 First Choice (CC Wong)

7 Red Dragon (S John)

8Lim’s Bestbreaker (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1, 21/4, shd, 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, hd (1:01.79)

TRIAL 6

1 No More Delay H (Beasley)

2 Infinite Wisdom H (R Shafiq)

3 Legacy Excel H (Nunes)

4 Global Kid (Beuzelin)

5 Billy Elliot (Lerner)

6 Big Tiger (Akmazani)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 2, 41/4, hd (1:01.02)

TRIAL 7

1 Tony’s Love (Krisna)

2 Scooter

3 Perfect (Beasley)

4 Fountain Of Fame (Lerner)

5 Don De La Vega (Nunes)

6 Nineoneone (Wong)

7 Easylights (Chavez)

8 Fate To Win (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 3/4, nk, 1/2, nk, 61/4, 1/2, 191/4 (1:02.04)