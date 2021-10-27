Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Sunday

Oct 27, 2021 06:00 am

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,000M

Splendor barrier/38.4. Diamond Rush * arrier/38. Yes Bossy barrier/38.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Natureisspeaking 36.3. Tilsworth Mali 41.8. Sweet Lodge pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Power Express barrier/38.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Ipoh Dash canter/pace work. My Friends 41.3. Soon You Think barrier/38. Introit 38.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Sangkuriang pace work. Queen Force 39.2. Glory Age 41.3.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Napoleon 38. Balboa barrier/38. Tan's Legendary pace work.

Hadeer travels well for Seow
