Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh this weekend

SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100M

Relau Star * 39. Multiblue Shark 42.1. Star Genius barrier test/36.8. Dancing Rain barrier test/36.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Purple Rain Lady 39.8. Pace work: Roses For Me. Roc That canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Immortality 42.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Sing Express * 38.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Amazing Dragon 42.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300M

Autumn Blitz 40.3. Last Chance * 42. Invictus Warrior barrier test/38.6.

SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100M

Super Winner barrier test/36.8.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Discretely Red 42. Master Jiangmen canter/41.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Teochew Kid 41. Fast And Super 42.5.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Elena Of Avalor 42.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Butch Cassidy 41.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Supreme Justice * 37.

Pace work: The Jeweller.