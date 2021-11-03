Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh this weekend
SATURDAY'S RUNNERS
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100M
Relau Star * 39. Multiblue Shark 42.1. Star Genius barrier test/36.8. Dancing Rain barrier test/36.8.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Purple Rain Lady 39.8. Pace work: Roses For Me. Roc That canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Immortality 42.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Sing Express * 38.2.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Amazing Dragon 42.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300M
Autumn Blitz 40.3. Last Chance * 42. Invictus Warrior barrier test/38.6.
SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100M
Super Winner barrier test/36.8.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Discretely Red 42. Master Jiangmen canter/41.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Teochew Kid 41. Fast And Super 42.5.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Elena Of Avalor 42.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Butch Cassidy 41.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Supreme Justice * 37.
Pace work: The Jeweller.
