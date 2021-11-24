Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh this weekend
SATURDAY
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400M
Relau Star galloped. You Rokk 38.2. Monster Energy barrier/38.8. Star Genius pace work. Black And White 41.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M
Sing Roulette pace work. Golden Rooster 41.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,000M
Gold Kids 43.8. Immortality 38.7. Cherish 41.2. Classic King 38.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Get The Lotski 42. Amazing Dragon * 39.2. Golden Empire 44. Lim's Leader and Queen Force pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Empire Bay 42. Indomitable Speed 42. Keen Dragon canter/37.9. Power Express barrier/36.6. My First Million * 40. You Are Special 41.2. Snow Dancer 40.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Storm Warning 41.8. Speedy Swallow barrier/36.6. Invictus Warrior pace work.
SUNDAY
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M STR
Kante barrier/36.6. Splendor barrier/37.7. One Force barrier/37.2. Purple Rain 39.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M STR
Solid Brisk 39.9.
CLASS 4 (A) -1,600M
Emirates Warrior barrier/36.6. Purple Rain Lady 38.8. Fast And Super 40. Maestro 41.6. Stageshow and Blue Eyed Boy pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M
Flying Ebony barrier/37.2. You Are Genius pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Supreme Justice 42. Luck Happy barrier/37.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1.400M
Chief Clerk, Silent Boss, Elena Of Avalor and Trinity Honor pace work. Lucky Giant * 42. Introit 40.8. Butch Cassidy barrier/37.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,800M
Joyful 39.4. Glory Age 39.9. Tan's Legendary * 38.8. Soon You Think and Magical Park pace work.
