Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Fame Star * 43.1. Celavi 45. Sacred Rebel * (CC Wong) 34.8. Muraahib (L Beuzelin) 36.6. Preditor (M Kellady) 36.9. Real Success (S Shafrizal) 424.4. Siam Warrior 43.5. Per Inpower (S John) barrier/36.9. Augustano * (K Hakim) 37.2. Entertainer 39.5. Sacred Gift * (R Shafiq) 38.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Sacred Judgement * (PH Seow) canter/42.2. Sun Power * (Wong) 35.9. Special Ops * (D Beasley) 39.6. Axel (Hakim) 39.1.

MONDAY: Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/38.1. Senor Don (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/38.1. Leatherhead 35.7. Karisto * (S Shafrizal) 37.2. On Line (L Beuzelin) 36.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Songgong Hera * 36.4. Hadeer * (Seow) 39.5. Mini Force X 39.1. Passport To Rome 37.7. Be Bee (M Zaki) 37.4. King Louis (T Krisna) canter/38.4. Kiss Your Song * (Kellady) 37.9. Universal Empire * (TH Koh) 45.9. Lim's Craft * (Beasley) 38.8.

MONDAY: Quarter Back 38.6. Starlight * (Beuzelin) 36.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Boomba * (Shafiq) 38.8. Resolution 41.4. The August * (O Chavez) 37.8. Speedy Missile * canter/39.6. Salamence (Chavez) 39.3. Stenmark 39. Whistle Grand 39.6. Brutus * canter/39.2. Lim's Spin (Lerner) 40.1. Metal World 43.8. Mister Dynamo 40.2. Adipson (WH Kok) 38.3. Royalty * (Zyrul) 38.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M

Lady Sprintbok (Beasley) 45.2. Sky Eye (Zaki) barrier/36.2. Knight Love * (Lerner) canter/38.2. Elliot Ness canter/40.5. Boom Shakalaka 41.7. Marine Vanguard * 38.2. Sun Step 35.

MONDAY: Kassab * 37.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M

Bright Almighty 40.4. Headhunter * 42.1. Al Green * 40.2. Master Ryker * (Shafiq) 35.4. Lonhro Gold (Krisna) barrier/37.1. Always Innocent * (Kellady) 37.7. Tax Free (I Saifudin) 38.6. Lucky Jinning canter/38.1. Ninesixthreethree 35.5.

CLASS 5 -1,800M

Sun Conqueror (N Zyrul) barrier/37. Gold Kingdom * (Beuzelin) canter/39.6. Anyway (M Ewe) barrier/36.3. Red Riding Wood * (Shafiq) 37.4. Alexander 37.9. Laksana 37.9. Billy Britain canter/40.6. King Pin 37.9. Accumulation canter/45.7. Scooter 36.6.

MONDAY: Sayonara (A'Isisuhairi) 37.5.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M

Flak Jacket * 37.3. Wawasan 35.1. Healthy Star 40.9. Optimum Star (Lerner) galloped. Big Day H (Shafiq) 35.8. Diamond Ring canter/38.2.

MONDAY: Yes One Ball 38.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M

Bizar Wins * 36.1. Olympia * (Hakim) 37.3. Ben Wade * 37.6. High Limit (Shafiq) 36.6. One World 38.9. The Wild Prince (Koh) 38.2. Super Talent (Chavez) 39..1 Golden Win 36.7. Wednesday 41.2. Beauty Diva 39.9. Burgundy Lad 36.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Arion Passion (Chavez) 37.8. Super Posh 36. Our Secret Weapon (Shafiq) 39.2. Star Empire (Ewe) 43.8. Thomas De Lago (Ewe) 35.9. Bartimaeus (Koh) 36.9. Coming Up 35.5. Modern Express 35.3. My Horse (Zaki) 40.5.

MONDAY: Golden Dash * (Krisna) 37.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Golden Tiger * (Saifudin) 36.3. Bright Era (T Rehaizat) barrier/36.9. Great Expectation * (Lerner) 40.4. Qiji Auston (F Yusoff) 36.9. Super Atas * (Shafiq) 37.6. Sir Elton (Chavez) 38.4. Kings Shield 34.6. Fate To Win (Ewe) barrier/36.3. Sweet Tapit (Hakim) 39.2. Lady Roxanne (Koh) 34.7. Palmaria (Krisna) barrier/37.7