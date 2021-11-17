Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Pindus, who galloped nicely over 600m in 35.6sec at Kranji yesterday, is a good chance in Saturday's Class 5 Div 1 race over 1,200m. TNP FILIE PHOTO

KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M

Senor Don (R Shafiq) barrier/34.7. Leatherhead (T Krisna) barrier/34.7. Real Efecto * (D Beasley) canter/34.6. King Louis (N Zyrul) barrier/35.7. Sun Power (CC Wong) canter/35.1. Gold Reward (Nunes) barrier/34.9. Tiger Leap * canter/40.7. Clergyman * (M Lerner) 39.3. Dimesso barrier/35.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,800M

Iron Ruler (S Shafrizal) 41.4. Luck Of Master canter/35.8. Strong N Best * (S John) 38.3. Voluminous pace work/43.6. Cheval Blanc * (Lerner) 41.7. Sound The Siren * (Shafiq) canter/38.6. Free Fallin' 45.1. Terrific * (O Chavez) canter/39.4.

CLASS 4 -1,600M

Implement (WH Kok) 41.4. Split Second canter/40.6. Mandrake 39. Billy Elliot * (Lerner) 40.7.Don De La Vega * 37.5. Sun Palace 34.8.

MONDAY: Karisto 37.4. Shepherd's galloped 35.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Vgor 44.8. War Pride * (Shafiq) 37.6. Valorous 37.4. Cosmic Sands (PH Seow) barrier/36. Qaraat (I Saifudin) barrier/35.3. Country Boss galloped. Royalty (TH Koh) 39.4.

MONDAY: Mortal Engine * 38.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Al Green * 36. Longhu 38. Sky Eye * (Nunes) 36.7. Headhunter * (Lerner) 41.3. Legacy Excel * (Saifudin) 38.1. Arion Passion (Chavez) 42.3. Metal World 42.5. Elliot Ness * (Nunes) canter/38.4.

MONDAY: Sahabat * 34.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Happy Moment * (John) 39.2. Cheval Rapide 45.5. Opunake * (K Hakim) canter/40.1. Romantic * 35.1. The Marksman (Beasley) 40.6. Winning Spirit 41.8. Aftermath (Nunes) canter/42. Basilisk 44.5. Mr Hooper (Chavez) 42.5. Hyde Park 39.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Solo Sun (M Ewe) 34.7. Sun Conqueror (Ewe) barrier/34.4. Etwas Neues * (Lerner) 40.6. Gold Kingdom * canter/36.6. Lion Spirit 38.2. Sayonara * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37. Zoffspeed (Krisna) barrier/35.9. Joyful Aspiration 36.6. Scooter 36.4. Gingerman 38.8. Najah (I Saifudin) canter/37.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Ace Sovereign 38.5. Malibu Beach (Beasley) 42. Wind Of Dubai 41.4 Boy Next Door canter/37.1. Crown Dancing pace work. Broadway Success (Hakim) 38.5. Eunos Ave Three (T Rehaizat) 37.7. Runminderbinderrun 40.7.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Lord Of Cloud (Ewe) 44.9. Star Empire (Chavez) 39.2. Awesome Conqueror * (Rehaizat) 34.8. Heng Xing (Shafrizal) 38.4. Golden Teak * (L Beuzelin) 36.5. Dragon Ryker * 37.7. Mings Man (Zyrul) 37.6. Fiddlestick (Rehaizat) barrier/36. Intrepid 39.3. Military Chairman 37.6. C larton Supreme 37.7. Silver Joy (Koh) 39.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

David's Sling (Chavez) 43. Hex Mark (Shafiq) 39.3. Despacito 38.8. Pindus * 35.6. Super Extreme (Ewe) 38.9. Galaxy Star (M Zaki) 37.9. Yes One Ball (Krisna) 38.1. Super Atas 41.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Ben Wade * 37.9. Red Roar * (Rehaizat) 39. Extra Win * (Saifudin) 38.9. Superior Coat 36.2. Ol Mate Buzzer (Chavez) 43.6. New Garden (Beuzelin) 37.5. Qilin Top Form 36.7. My Miracle 39.3. Winning Power 38.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Our Final Offer (Hakim) 36.2. Sugar Rush 36.2. City Hall (Zyrul) barrier/35.3. Supreme Happiness 37.7. Hearts Of Gold (Kok) 40.1. Konan * (Beuzelin) 37.7. The Wild Bamboo (Koh) 39.4. Holy Eleanor * 39.6. Super Incredible * (Ewe) 38.5. Sand Box (Krisna) 37.

MONDAY: Skylight * galloped/38.1.