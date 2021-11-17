Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Penang this weekend
SATURDAY RUNNERS
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Aragorn pace work. Mr Alejandro38.3.Flying Baby * 39.9.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M
Aguero JR * canter/38.4. Mazanze * canter/38.1. Shangani * 41.4. Caorunn canter/pace work. Bangkok Boy * canter/44.2.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M
Kratos canter/43.3. Castle Ocean pace work.Tilsworth Mick * canter/pace work. Polo Boy * pace work. Showcase The Gold * canter/42.1. Sunny Star barrier/36.1. Louey Veloce pace work. Vijeta barrier/36.9. Luke Man canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Pennsylvania * 39.9. Make U Famous barrier/38.8. Golden States * 39.9. Silver Sixtysix 42.8. Polo Tycoon pace work. Martello pace work. Up Up Good canter/38.9. Vetri Namathe barrier/38.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Mr Dreyfuss * 41.6. Robben * canter/pace work. Another Show barrier/38.8. BM Power barrier/36.9. My Money * 39.9. Emki Empress canter/pace work. Neverunconditional canter/37.8. Hostwin Queen * pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Destiny Knight * 38.7. Tongariro pace work. Hooga Net * 37.6. Golden Show * canter/39.8. Dreams Can Be Real barrier/36.9. Merry Bell pace work. Amistad pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M
Overseer * canter/pace work. Raise Me Up * 38.9. Babel canter/40.6. Lim's Keyway pace work. L'Ken barrier/36.7. Relic Warrior * 37.7. West North Hill fast work.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300M
Shen Long canter/pace work. Magnitude barrier/36.7. Joey * 39.9. Powerful Dragon 36.2. Dawnbreaker pace work. Sneaky Getaway 38.7. Song River 38.7. Vegas Showgirl barrier/36.7.
SUNDAY RUNNERS
RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M
Kerauno * 39.9. Director 38.3.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M
D'Great Command * 39.9. Tilsworth Jacobi * canter/pace work. Yogi fast work.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M
Ayaan barrier practice/38.8. Ottawa canter/43.4. China Captain pace work. Tun O'Reilly * 39.9. Coloniel Star 41.3. El Primero * canter/39.4.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,700M
Mr Dujardin * 39.9. Arif * 39.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
D'Great Chance * 39.9. Drought 40.2. Come On Jimmy * pace work. Seckill canter/pace work. Hallelujah 38.3. VK Boy barrier/36.7. Penang Bank 37.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
City Knight * 36.2. Well Deserved barrier/36.9. Perfect Kiara 40.7. Sunny Fighter * canter/41.4. Tilsworth Joshi 41.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Heart Of Courage 37.6. Mystical Star * pace work. Alwrich * 40.3. Calvados canter/pace work. First Success barrier/38.8. Jeffrey canter/38.6. Mr Rockwell * canter/pace work.
4YO SPECIAL - 1,400M
Shine Shine * 39.9 Century Speed 37.2. Willow Springs * 39.9. Tilsworth Sydney canter/37.8. Gurney Drive canter/38.7.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now