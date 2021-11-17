Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Penang this weekend

Nov 17, 2021 12:00 am

SATURDAY RUNNERS

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Aragorn pace work. Mr Alejandro38.3.Flying Baby * 39.9.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Aguero JR * canter/38.4. Mazanze * canter/38.1. Shangani * 41.4. Caorunn canter/pace work. Bangkok Boy * canter/44.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Kratos canter/43.3. Castle Ocean pace work.Tilsworth Mick * canter/pace work. Polo Boy * pace work. Showcase The Gold * canter/42.1. Sunny Star barrier/36.1. Louey Veloce pace work. Vijeta barrier/36.9. Luke Man canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Pennsylvania * 39.9. Make U Famous barrier/38.8. Golden States * 39.9. Silver Sixtysix 42.8. Polo Tycoon pace work. Martello pace work. Up Up Good canter/38.9. Vetri Namathe barrier/38.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Mr Dreyfuss * 41.6. Robben * canter/pace work. Another Show barrier/38.8. BM Power barrier/36.9. My Money * 39.9. Emki Empress canter/pace work. Neverunconditional canter/37.8. Hostwin Queen * pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Destiny Knight * 38.7. Tongariro pace work. Hooga Net * 37.6. Golden Show * canter/39.8. Dreams Can Be Real barrier/36.9. Merry Bell pace work. Amistad pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Overseer * canter/pace work. Raise Me Up * 38.9. Babel canter/40.6. Lim's Keyway pace work. L'Ken barrier/36.7. Relic Warrior * 37.7. West North Hill fast work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300M

Shen Long canter/pace work. Magnitude barrier/36.7. Joey * 39.9. Powerful Dragon 36.2. Dawnbreaker pace work. Sneaky Getaway 38.7. Song River 38.7. Vegas Showgirl barrier/36.7.

SUNDAY RUNNERS

RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M

Kerauno * 39.9. Director 38.3.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M

D'Great Command * 39.9. Tilsworth Jacobi * canter/pace work. Yogi fast work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Ayaan barrier practice/38.8. Ottawa canter/43.4. China Captain pace work. Tun O'Reilly * 39.9. Coloniel Star 41.3. El Primero * canter/39.4.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,700M

Mr Dujardin * 39.9. Arif * 39.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

D'Great Chance * 39.9. Drought 40.2. Come On Jimmy * pace work. Seckill canter/pace work. Hallelujah 38.3. VK Boy barrier/36.7. Penang Bank 37.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

City Knight * 36.2. Well Deserved barrier/36.9. Perfect Kiara 40.7. Sunny Fighter * canter/41.4. Tilsworth Joshi 41.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Heart Of Courage 37.6. Mystical Star * pace work. Alwrich * 40.3. Calvados canter/pace work. First Success barrier/38.8. Jeffrey canter/38.6. Mr Rockwell * canter/pace work.

4YO SPECIAL - 1,400M

Shine Shine * 39.9 Century Speed 37.2. Willow Springs * 39.9. Tilsworth Sydney canter/37.8. Gurney Drive canter/38.7.

