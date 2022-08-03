Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Hurricane (V. Duric)

2 Richaven (J. Bayliss)

3 Raise Your Glass (M. Kellady)

4 Fight On (D. Beasley)

5 Storm Deity (N. Zyrul)

Margins and time:

6 ½, 1, ns, 6 ½ (1min 01.04sec)



TRIAL 2

1 War Sniper

2 Golden Tiger (I. Saifudin)

3 Congaree (R. Woodworth)

4 Hwasong (M. Lerner)

5 Mr Hooper (R. Lim)

Margins and time:

½, 3 ¼, 3¾, 1 (1:01.22)

TRIAL 3

1 King Arthur (B. Shinn)

2 Kharisma (Lerner)

3 Hard Too Think (Duric)

4 Muraahib (M. Ibrahim)

5 Mr Malek (B. Pinheiro)

6 Sacred Croix (Beuzelin)

Margins and time:

½, ¾, ½, nk, 3 (59.92sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Teardrops (Duric)

2 Major King (C.C. Wong)

3 Trident (Shinn)

4 My Man (W.H. Kok)

5 Ocean Crossing (Ibrahim)

6 Sacred Rebel (M. Akmazani)

Margins and time:

½, 2, ½, ½, 4¼ (1:00.78)

TRIAL 5

1 Buuraq

2 Fiddlestick (Saifudin)

3 Coming Fast (Pinheiro)

4 Magnificent Gold (Duric)

5 Free And Happy (Wong)

6 Battle Win (Zyrul)

7 Ninesixthreethree (K. Faiz)

Margins and time:

½, shd, 5¾, 10¼, 2 ½, 3½

(1:01.51)