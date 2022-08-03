 Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 03, 2022 12:48 am

TRIAL 1
1 Hurricane (V. Duric)
2 Richaven (J. Bayliss)
3 Raise Your Glass (M. Kellady)
4 Fight On (D. Beasley)
5 Storm Deity (N. Zyrul) 
Margins and time: 
6 ½, 1, ns, 6 ½ (1min 01.04sec)    
    
TRIAL 2
1 War Sniper 
2 Golden Tiger (I. Saifudin)
3 Congaree (R. Woodworth)
4 Hwasong (M. Lerner)
5 Mr Hooper (R. Lim)
Margins and time: 
½, 3 ¼, 3¾, 1 (1:01.22)

TRIAL 3
1 King Arthur (B. Shinn)
2 Kharisma (Lerner)
3 Hard Too Think (Duric)
4 Muraahib (M. Ibrahim)
5 Mr Malek (B. Pinheiro)
6 Sacred Croix (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 
½, ¾, ½, nk, 3 (59.92sec)

TRIAL 4
1 Teardrops (Duric)
2 Major King (C.C. Wong)
3 Trident (Shinn)
4 My Man (W.H. Kok)
5 Ocean Crossing (Ibrahim)
6 Sacred Rebel (M. Akmazani)
Margins and time: 
½, 2, ½, ½, 4¼ (1:00.78)

TRIAL 5
1 Buuraq 
2 Fiddlestick (Saifudin)
3 Coming Fast (Pinheiro)
4 Magnificent Gold (Duric)
5 Free And Happy (Wong)
6 Battle Win (Zyrul)
7 Ninesixthreethree (K. Faiz)
Margins and time: 
½, shd, 5¾, 10¼, 2 ½, 3½    
(1:01.51) 

King Arthur storming home to take a $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m at his last start with apprentice Yusoff Fadzli astride.
King Arthur rules with an iron fist

