Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Deception (K Hakim)
2 Gold Cut (R Shafiq)
3 Just Because (M Kellady)
Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, 11¾ (1min 01.90 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Quadcopter (M Lerner)
2 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)
3 Flying Yellow
4 Bright Future (I Saifudin)
5 Exceed Natural (M Ewe)
6 Cosmic Sands (Hakim)
7 Joyful Aspiration (T Rehaizat)
8 Lucky Jinning (Kellady)
Margins and time: 1¼, 1, ½, 2½, 1¾, 1½, 7¾ (1:01.43)
TRIAL 3
1 Jeram Gold (F Yusoff)
2 Sunset (K A'isisuhairi)
3 Kakadu (S John)
4 One Way Ticket (Saifudin)
5 Qilin Top Form
6 One World (Lerner)
7 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: ¾, ½, hd, ½, 1½, 6 (1:02.46)
TRIAL 4
1 Katak (Kellady)
2 Kharisma (Lerner)
3 Mr Malek (CC Wong)
4 Ironchamp (WH Kok)
5 Lim's Craft (Beasley)
6 Valorous (Shafiq)
7 Legacy Excel (Saifudin)
8 Strong N Powerful (John)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, ¾, 4¼, hd, 3¼, 8 (59.94 sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Special King (R Lim)
2 Rocketship (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Silent Partner (Hakim)
4 Dinar (Shafiq)
5 Victorem (Saifudin)
6 Ace Sovereign (Wong)
7 Cheval Rouge (T Krisna)
8 Run And Run
Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2, 6¾, 4, 1, 1¾ (1:00.87)
TRIAL 6
1 Rocket Ryane (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Good Fight (F Yusoff)
3 Boy Next Door (Lerner)
4 Perfect (Beasley)
5 Den Of Thieves (Wong)
6 Brother Mak Mak (Saifudin)
7 Supermax (John)
8 Sand Box (L Beuzelin)
Margins and time: ½, 3, 1½, ¾, nk, shd, 1 (1:01.67)
