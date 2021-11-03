Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 03, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Deception (K Hakim)

2 Gold Cut (R Shafiq)

3 Just Because (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, 11¾ (1min 01.90 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Quadcopter (M Lerner)

2 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)

Red Ocean’s ready after a rest
Racing

Red Ocean's ready after a rest

Related Stories

Sunset, Gold Cut catch the eye

Verry Elleegant is an Aussie heroine

Wealthy Delight can win for Purton

3 Flying Yellow

4 Bright Future (I Saifudin)

5 Exceed Natural (M Ewe)

6 Cosmic Sands (Hakim)

7 Joyful Aspiration (T Rehaizat)

8 Lucky Jinning (Kellady)

Margins and time: 1¼, 1, ½, 2½, 1¾, 1½, 7¾ (1:01.43)

TRIAL 3

1 Jeram Gold (F Yusoff)

2 Sunset (K A'isisuhairi)

3 Kakadu (S John)

4 One Way Ticket (Saifudin)

5 Qilin Top Form

6 One World (Lerner)

7 Flash The Flag (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, hd, ½, 1½, 6 (1:02.46)

TRIAL 4

1 Katak (Kellady)

2 Kharisma (Lerner)

3 Mr Malek (CC Wong)

4 Ironchamp (WH Kok)

5 Lim's Craft (Beasley)

6 Valorous (Shafiq)

7 Legacy Excel (Saifudin)

8 Strong N Powerful (John)

Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, ¾, 4¼, hd, 3¼, 8 (59.94 sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Special King (R Lim)

2 Rocketship (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Silent Partner (Hakim)

4 Dinar (Shafiq)

5 Victorem (Saifudin)

6 Ace Sovereign (Wong)

7 Cheval Rouge (T Krisna)

8 Run And Run

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2, 6¾, 4, 1, 1¾ (1:00.87)

TRIAL 6

1 Rocket Ryane (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Good Fight (F Yusoff)

3 Boy Next Door (Lerner)

4 Perfect (Beasley)

5 Den Of Thieves (Wong)

6 Brother Mak Mak (Saifudin)

7 Supermax (John)

8 Sand Box (L Beuzelin)

Margins and time: ½, 3, 1½, ¾, nk, shd, 1 (1:01.67)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING