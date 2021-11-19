Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 19, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Resolution (S Shafrizal)

2 War Room (O Chavez)

3 Whiz Fizz (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Turf Beauty

5 Ima (WH Kok)

Margins and time: ½, 6¼, 1¼, 4¼ (1min 00.36sec)

Sahabat is one to follow
Racing

Sahabat one to follow

Related Stories

Jaimala out to make amends in Race 4

Maria Corolina is on a roll

Sacred Rebel makes it look easy

TRIAL 2

1 Tangible (Shafrizal)

2 Pennywise (N Zyrul)

3 Boomba (R Shafiq)

4 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)

5 Heartening Flyer (M Nunes)

6 Moongate Star (I Saifudin)

7 Unconquered (TH Koh)

Margins and time: Nk, shd, 1, 1, 1¼, 1½ (59.90)

TRIAL 3

1 Northern Star (Koh)

2 Healthy Star (Chavez)

3 Diamond Beauty

4 Mega Gold (Zyrul)

5 Charming Diamond (M Zaki)

6 Harry Dream

7 Sage (Kok)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 1½, ns, shd, 2¼ (1:01.00)

TRIAL 4

1 Super Atas (Shafiq)

2 Deception (K Hakim)

3 Super Generous (Koh)

4 Sun Rectitude (CC Wong)

5 Sir Elton (Chavez)

6 Perfect (Beasley)

7 Ironclad (Kok)

8 Legacy Fighter (Nunes)

Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, nk, 2¼, ns, 1¼, ½ (1:02.35)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING