Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Resolution (S Shafrizal)
2 War Room (O Chavez)
3 Whiz Fizz (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Turf Beauty
5 Ima (WH Kok)
Margins and time: ½, 6¼, 1¼, 4¼ (1min 00.36sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Tangible (Shafrizal)
2 Pennywise (N Zyrul)
3 Boomba (R Shafiq)
4 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)
5 Heartening Flyer (M Nunes)
6 Moongate Star (I Saifudin)
7 Unconquered (TH Koh)
Margins and time: Nk, shd, 1, 1, 1¼, 1½ (59.90)
TRIAL 3
1 Northern Star (Koh)
2 Healthy Star (Chavez)
3 Diamond Beauty
4 Mega Gold (Zyrul)
5 Charming Diamond (M Zaki)
6 Harry Dream
7 Sage (Kok)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 1½, ns, shd, 2¼ (1:01.00)
TRIAL 4
1 Super Atas (Shafiq)
2 Deception (K Hakim)
3 Super Generous (Koh)
4 Sun Rectitude (CC Wong)
5 Sir Elton (Chavez)
6 Perfect (Beasley)
7 Ironclad (Kok)
8 Legacy Fighter (Nunes)
Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, nk, 2¼, ns, 1¼, ½ (1:02.35)
