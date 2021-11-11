Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops by Sunday’s runners

Nov 11, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1: Fast And Fearless 39.9.

RACE 2: From The Navy * (M Zaki) 38.2. Salamence (S John) 39.8. Mister Dynamo * 40.

RACE 3: Resurgence canter/pace work. Endless 38.8.

RACE 4: Asgard Massif * 39.8.

RACE 5: Fireworks * (R Shafiq) 38.8. My Boss (John) 43.6.

RACE 6: Nate's Champion * 38.8. Attila * (M Kellady) 38.3.

Six-time winner Grand Koonta is working well for his Sunday assignment.
Speedsters all set to do battle

RACE 7: Shylock 40.3. Circuit Star * (O Chavez) 35.8. Flaming Kirin * (Kellady) 37.3.

RACE 8: Thunder 40.8.

RACE 9: Grand Koonta 39.2. Fame Star 42.1. Nepean * (Kellady) 37.5. Muraahib * (S Shafrizal) 40.1. Gold Star * 38.4. Nowyousee * (John) canter/38.6.

RACE 10: King's Command * (Zaki) 37.5. On Line 43.8.

RACE 11: Quarter Back 40.4. Passport To Rome (Kellady) 38.8. Per Inpower (John) 40.8. Vittoria Perfetta 44.4. Be Bee (Kellady) 39.8. King Louis (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4.

