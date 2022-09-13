Yiu aims for 1,000 winners

HONG KONG – Ricky Yiu, who joined a select band of trainers to saddle 900 or more winners in Hong Kong with his double at Sha Tin on Sunday, is now looking towards achieving the magical 1,000-winner mark.

This is made possible after he received a conditional five-year extension to his licence.

“Before the club announced I would have five more years, I wouldn’t consider reaching 1,000. But now I can consider it,” said the 65-year-old.

“I can now have a chance of getting up to 1,000 winners. I’ll just put my head down and do the best I can, keep the hard work going – 1,000 winners would mean something. It (licence extension) was a big relief. I’m running around, doing the best I can.”

The 2019/20 champion has handled a stream of great sprinters, including Fairy King Prawn, Sacred Kingdom, Amber Sky and Ultra Fantasy.

Sacred Kingdom won the 2009 $1 million KrisFlyer International Sprint over 1,200m at Kranji. He beat Singapore’s Rocket Man.

Yiu duly made good on his pledge to bid for four figures by scoring with Eternal Bloom (Vincent Ho) and Good Luck Friend (Vagner Borges) on Sunday. - HKJC