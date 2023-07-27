You can go for Free Movement

Race 1 (1,400m)

(11) SHAMPIMPI found problems and one too good last start. Can make amends.

(9) MOCHA MACAROON disappointed last time. Can atone.

(6) HEART PEAKS is improving but needs to be covered early.

(8) LADY LENNOX can threaten. Respect money for newcomers.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) TYSON THE BRAVE can score, but needs to deal with stablemate (10) VIVACIOUS VICKY.

(1) CARE TAKER is a chance if given cover in the early stages.

(3) HALBERDIER is improving with racing and could challenge.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(3) SECRET RECIPE was badly hampered at the start last time. On short list, with blinkers on.

(1) WILKIES finished nearly two lengths ahead of (13) SHINE IN MEMPHIS last time, but the latter was on debut.

(15) STORM SECRET comes off a lay-off. Respect.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(5) CAPTAIN WARA was unlucky not to have got off the mark. Can have a change in fortune.

(1) MAGIC PRINCE runs close up but fluffs his lines. Place chance.

(3) BREGARDT is ripe and ready. Respect the first-timers.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) TAYOOBA is running well and can go back-to-back.

(2) IRON SKY is honest and should make a race of it.

(4) PENDRAGON and (3) AXEL COLLINS can run a place.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) ELEMBEE and (5) KAYLA’S CHAMP have met before and will be racing again before this.

(1) PRINCESS PHILIPPA, (3) ULULATE, (7) STRANGE MAGIC and (8) GOLDEN ASPEN should not be far off on collateral form but the one to beat could be (2) WHAT A HONEY who is looking to go in again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) NAPOLEON will break from pole position and could dictate.

(5) LADY ELLIOT has improvement to come. Likely to be the one to give Napoleon a run for his money.

(7) GREGOR MACGREGOR has a solid record with S’manga Khumalo. Deserves respect

(1) FUNKY MUSIC, (2) FLAG BEARER, (14) PARKER GETRIX and (9) GREEN SCEPTRE could fight out quartet money.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(8) MILLAHUE is the key runner. He has beaten (2) RAFFLES (stumbled last time), (4) ZUZAN, (6) SPIN DOCTOR and (12) AMERICAN BISCUIT. It could get closer, but he could confirm.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(1) FREE MOVEMENT is in top form and chasing a hat-trick. But, he gives weight all round, including to (14) SILVANO’S SONG.

Also (13) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS gets 5kg which must bring him into the reckoning.

(8) YOURE MY SUNSHINE, (7) RYAN’S DREAM and (12) CELTIC RUSH are more to consider for minor money.