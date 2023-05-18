Young gives up trainer’s licence

Final hurrah for trainer Young Keah Yong as he leads in winner No. 98 Bionics (Amirul Ismadi) on April 29. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

It was not just jockey Iskandar Rosman’s 2.5kg saddle that felt weightless to trainer Young Keah Yong on his way to the Kranji parade ring on Sunday.

If anything, a lighter spring to his step was even more noticeable as he walked towards the tie-up stall where his one and only runner, My Boss, was waiting.

Not many knew it, but the Class 5 runner was, at No. 1,489, also Young’s very last runner.

The 45-year-old Singaporean has relinquished his trainer’s licence. Sunday was his last day at a place that was his office since 2017.

Dwindling horse numbers – down to five after My Boss went straight to Jason Ong’s stable following his fourth place – in the last two years had industry observers not exactly taken aback by the news that Young had thrown in the towel.

Farewells can be tearjerkers to some but, to Young, it was a day of relief more than anything else.

“My wife said I looked happy in the last photos I took at the stable,” said Young. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m very thankful for the chance the Singapore Turf Club gave me to fulfil my dream.

“I’ve wanted to be a trainer since I was a teenager. I’m very appreciative for my seven years as a trainer.

“I’d like to thank the club, my family, staff, jockey Benny Woodworth, Mr Wong Wei Choy from Kuala Lumpur for all their support.

“I also thank my other owners. Their horses are going to Mahadi Taib, whom they know already.

“I’ve been trying very hard to keep it going because I love this game. It’s my passion.

“But in the last two years, I’ve been struggling. After discussing with my family, I was left with no other choice but to call it a day.

“I knew 2023 would be my last season – only a matter of when.”

Listening to his heart over his head, Young was running on empty, only fuelled by his love of racing. But in the end, he had to give in to the reality of dollars and cents.

Passion does not fill coffers – only horses (preferably winners) do, and ultimately, owners.

“It was hard to get owners, it’s not just me feeling the pinch but the whole industry,” said Young.

“For a trainer to sustain, he has to make a lot of sacrifices and shoulder the burden. At the end of the day, racing is like any business.

“But it hasn’t been a feasible business model in the last two years. It wasn’t worth putting in that kind of effort any more.”

Desmond Koh’s former B trainer actually got off to a promising start, even if his rookie year in 2017 was slow – no win in 50 runners.

With no big-race win, Young looks back on his halcyon years of 2018 and 2019 as his career highs.

“My 2018 and 2019 seasons boosted my confidence,” he said.

“I was so happy, I was quite accurate in getting a horse ready for a particular race – and win it.”

Young had no world beaters in his barn but prolific winners such as My Dreamliner and Wild Bee (six wins each) were testament to his training chops.

With a steady flow of a few handy moneyspinners and bread-and-butter sorts here and there, he might have still been around today.

But Covid-19 was the beginning of the end, though he does not apportion all the blame for the sudden collapse to the pandemic.

“I used to have 50 horses on my books, like in 2018. After Covid-19, many owners gave up,” he said.

“Owners used to come to me, but now we have to beg them. I, for one, don’t like to beg owners.

“The drop to one race day a week has also made it harder for us.”

Another factor could have kept him in a bit longer but, again, sensibleness won over sentimentality.

“I know I was on 98 winners. I did think I would wait until I get 100 winners before I stop,” he said.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s a business. I couldn’t wait any longer, it was time to go.”

The good news is Young is not lost to racing. Fans can live in hope the milestone is reached one day.

“I’ve invested in my brother’s food trading business,” he said.

“But I’ll also apply for a B trainer licence and join Jerome Tan. He is expanding his stable and I will look more into the marketing and PR side of the business.

“Who knows, things can improve one day and I may come back – and go for the 100th win then.”

Zahra on Sacred Croix in $1m Kranji Mile

Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Mark Zahra is back for another tilt at Group 1 glory on Saturday.

After capturing the 2022 Group 1 handicap feature over 2,000m with Hongkong Great in November, the 40-year-old Australian has been booked to partner Sacred Croix in another $1 million feature, the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m).

The Jerome Tan-trained Savabeel eight-year-old ran second to Lim’s Lighthing in last year’s renewal, when it was then an International Group 3 event.

But the gelding has not greeted the judge in more than two years.

Fellow Melbourne rider Jamie Kah flew in to ride the Raffles Racing Stable-owned eight-time winner in the 2022 Singapore Gold Cup.

They finished 10th.

Zahra is not at his first one-day, hit-and-run visit at Kranji, and has also ridden longer term in his earlier days.

He booted home 23 winners during a stint between 2004 and 2006, including his first Group 1 winner, the John Meagher-trained Mayo’s Music in the Raffles Cup in 2004.

The Perth-born jockey fulfilled a lifelong ambition 18 years later when he won the 2022 Group 1 Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip.

A winner of more than 1,300 races, including 27 at Group 1 level, Zahra sits in ninth spot with 27 winners on the Melbourne jockeys’ premiership and goes to scale at 57kg.