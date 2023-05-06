Yusoff gets brand new chance

Luxury Brand (Yusoff Fadzli) fending off Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) by a head at the last of his three wins, in a Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m) on Feb 25.

Jockeys can ill-afford to let their guard down from the moment the gates spring open, all the way to the winning post.

In a sport where 500kg speedballs duck and weave between restricted room and needlehole gaps at 65kmh, those pint-sized super athletes need to be fit and nimble – physically, and also mentally, for any split-second decisions needed.

This Saturday, on the way to the barriers for the second leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge – the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) – jockey Yusoff Fadzli will also be paying particular attention to another stage of the race.

Behind the barriers while waiting for starter’s orders.

The Penang-born rider believes a lapse in concentration there might have cost Luxury Brand a better finish than his fast-closing third, let alone the win, in the first leg – the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8.

The 1½-length beaten margin to stablemate January smarted for days, but not as much as the disappointment of letting himself down despite all his proactiveness.

“That day, I had already told the handlers that this horse is playful, he must go in last,” he said.

“But, after they put me in, I realised there were still four to five horses who had not gone in yet.

“It was too late, he started to go under the gate. He couldn’t stand still. In the end, he missed the start.

“As he had drawn wide, I brought him back to last and rode him quiet with cover. I didn’t want to use him, but he still ran on very well.”

The fact he was not “jocked off” means trainer Donna Logan did not blame her former apprentice.

But Yusoff has vowed not to let lightning strike twice.

“I’ve spoken to the handlers again,” he said. “But I’ll also make sure we get it right this time.”

With none of his 44 Kranji wins featuring a Group race, Yusoff is leaving no stone unturned with a horse he described as his “best chance” of breaking the duck.

“He’s my best chance to win a first Cup race, unless I can find another good horse one day,” he said.

“I ride him every day. I believe he has the quality and the heart to compete with the best 3YOs.

“But it’s hard to judge him in the morning. He’s so relaxed that another track rider told me one day he was very lazy.

“But he’s not. On raceday, he’s different, he just wants to race.”

That urge was actually harder to keep a lid on the whole week.

The first Singapore horse raced by Kiwi ex-supermodel Kylie Bax is in the same boat as 13 other horses – they are fronting up wholesale seven days after the original Classic renewal was postponed due to inclement weather last Saturday.

From three to four weeks between runs, some horses can get a little claustrophobic, though.

“My only worry is he’s too fresh after the longer break. He can run more relaxed now, but I can’t really trust him 100 per cent,” said Yusoff.

“But, even if he’s still fresh, he’s working well. I’m happy with him.

“It’s actually better he didn’t race last week as the track was heavy. I don’t know if he can handle it.”

Rain is not the only unknown quantity.

“It’s his first time over 1,400m, but it should be no problem. He has a special gift, he always gives 100 per cent,” said Yusoff who rode him to two of his three wins.

“I believe that with age, he can get 1,600m. The Guineas, maybe, but let’s wait for tomorrow first.”

The third leg – the Group 1 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) – is due on May 20. But Saturday’s opposition will look rather familiar with five of his Sprint rivals back in, while new faces include Michael Clements’ Sprint “dropouts”.

Due to five positive cases in Clements’ yard, Takanini, Coin Toss, Pacific Hero and Pacific Warrior were scratched at the eleventh hour, but will be there among the top fancies in the second leg.

“The Clements horses are also back and there’ll be a lot of pace to the race,” said Yusoff.

“From barrier 8, we’ll probably settle midfield. As long as he gets cover, I’ll be happy wherever he is.”

The 34-year-old father of two will be even happier if Luxury Brand is where it matters after around 1min 20sec.

“If I win my first Group race, it’ll be a nice Hari Raya present for my wife, my seven-year-old daughter and my four-year-old son,” he said.