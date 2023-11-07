Zahra wins again Without A Fight

Jockey Mark Zahra standing up in the saddle in jubilation after steering Without A Fight to an easy victory in the Melbourne Cup over 3,200m at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday. He won with Gold Trip in 2022 and the defending champion finished 17th with James McDonald astride on Tuesday.

MELBOURNE Without A Fight won the 163rd running of the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, with jockey Mark Zahra celebrating back-to-back triumphs in Australia’s most prestigious race.

Zahra, who rode Gold Trip for his first Cup victory in 2022, steered the seven-year-old gelding to the front after rounding the final turn and burned away to win by two lengths on a hot and blustery afternoon.

The win secured a rare double in Australian racing, with Zahra also having ridden the horse to victory in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup in October.

“Unbelievable. To the trainers’ credit, he was an absolute gentleman for me today,” said Zahra, who captured the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup in 2022 on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Hongkong Great.

“He went to the rail, switched off. I just thought I’m going to stay here, they all made their moves, which opened it up for me and I was on a horse that you can just sit on.

“He’s got an electric turn of foot and he just pulled me all the way to the line and it was all over.”

Zahra shook his fist in triumph in the saddle and waved two fingers in a V-sign at the crowd, a gesture he later felt awkward about.

“I got up on the hinds and gave it the two fingers. I was thinking the two winners, I don’t know what I was thinking, idiot,” he said.

The father-and-son training duo of Anthony and Sam Freedman added another major piece of silverware to the family’s trophy cabinet.

Anthony’s brother, Lee, won five Melbourne Cups from 1989 to 2005. Lee trained in Singapore from September 2017 until February 2021, and was crowned champion in 2018 with 67 winners.

Without A Fight was rated a 7-1 chance by bookmakers just before the race.

“It’s been a great race for the family, it’s been a while between drinks and it’s good to get another one,” said Sam Freedman.

“An extraordinary ride, (Zahra) got him onto the rail from a wide gate, relaxed, switched him off, made a run.”

Local trainer Chris Waller missed out on the win, but his horses, Soulcombe (Joao Moreira) and Sheraz (Beau Mertens), finished second and third respectively in the A$8 million (S$7 million) race.

The 3,200m handicap is dubbed the “race that stops a nation”.

Pre-race favourite Vauban, trained by Ireland’s Willie Mullins, hit the front at the final turn but faded badly to finish 14th.

Gold Trip, ridden by James McDonald, finished 17th.

Three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Damien Oliver rode Alenquer to 21st in his final Melbourne Cup, the gelding cleared to race by stewards in the morning after recovering from foot bruising.

However, Right You Are, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, failed to finish and went for a vet inspection.

The field was reduced to 23 after the Kris Lees-trained Cleveland was scratched by stewards late on Monday. REUTERS