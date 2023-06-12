Zero in on Zakho on his Poly form

Race 1 (1,100m)

(3) BEVIES DELIGHT was coming along nicely before disappointing last time. Ran well on Polytrack.

(8) SUN BLUSHED has high-class form and, having been gelded, could come out flying after a rest.

(7) QUANDARY may not be well weighted on current ratings but could be looking for the Poly.

(1) MR HENLEY needed his last run after a long layoff. Could be the dark horse in this.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) INVENTRIX improved with win on Poly debut. Can follow up from gate 1.

If (2) DOUBLE DREAM goes well on Poly, she could bounce back.

(4) EFFICIENT TRADER is arguably better over this trip but has no apprentice claim this time.

(5) KILEIGH’S FATE and (8) QUEEN MERCURY ran well last time and demand respect.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(3) VIRGINIA SWEET raced in a Grade 1 last time. Drops in class, but is up against males.

(1) IMPOSING is holding form on turf and looking for the Poly. Has mixed it in tougher races.

(6) FAMOUS AND RICH should also enjoy being back on the synthetic surface. Threat.

(2) SAN PEDRO cannot be faulted and goes for a hat-trick.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) TRUSOVA looks progressive and may just carry his big weight to victory.

(6) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY was beaten just once as favourite in his last race.

(5) GILDA GRAY impressed on her Poly debut and could make further improvement.

(3) VENGEANCE FOREVER just needs to get the timing right.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) ZAKHO has scored both wins on Poly. Expect another bold run.

(6) BLAZING LIGHT has won three out of his last four. Top chance.

If (2) SHAVOUT repeats his last run, he can add to his tally.

(4) CATCH THE TUNE finished runner-up in last two. Go close.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) TWICE AS WILD ran second in Poly debut. She could do it soon.

(6) POPPY OF BAYEUX has won over this trip. Can upset.

(2) MAGICAL JAVA has secured a plum gate. Keep safe.

(1) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE should strip fitter after needing her last run and could threaten.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) ROSH KEDESH could make a winning Poly debut.

(4) CUPID’S SONG could be heading back to best form.

(2) VOLDEMORT goes further now. Definitely one to include.

(6) KNIGHT WARRIOR was cut into in his comeback run. Back on the Poly, could show up strongly.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) CHATEAU FUTURA needs to beat the widest gate. Poly may suit.

(6) GIMME A LULLABY ran a good race last time. Danger.

(9) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED was beaten a short head after a rest. Needs to be sharper.

(5) MALCOLM’S DREAM may just prefer this shorter trip.