Hat-trick for Marsiling Sec School in C Div sepak takraw

Marsiling Secondary School's Nick Daniel Maliqi Abdullah holding the trophy aloft as his team and supporters celebrate their win on Aug 12.

Mastering the basics and improved communication on court are the keys, as Marsiling Secondary School extended their National School Games sepak takraw domination with a third straight C Division title on Aug 12.

The defending champions put on a powerful display to defeat Northlight School 2-0 in the final, as dozens of cheering fans gave them a standing ovation at Heartbeat@Bedok.

The school, which began competing in sepak takraw only in 2021, made their C Division debut the next year and they have been superior since – beating Naval Base Secondary in 2022 and Changkat Changi Secondary in 2023.

Marsiling captain Nick Daniel Maliqi, 14, was delighted with their victory, which he credited to better communication among the players.

He said: “We do training drills (at least twice a week) to increase our stamina and improve our basic skills. After we’re done mastering our basics, then we get to play matches against each other and look out for mistakes.”

The Secondary 2 student added that one of the challenges the team faced was getting the players to work together as a team.

He said: “We overcame that by encouraging each other more, for example, when one of us makes a mistake.”

Teammate and fellow Sec 2 student Aidil Danial, 14, concurred, adding: “Coach told me that communication is actually key. If you never communicate with your teammates, I don’t think we can get anywhere.”

The duo harbour ambitions to one day represent Singapore in sepak takraw.

Aidil said: “For me, sepak takraw is a long-term thing. What I like about it is that I get to spend more time with my teammates and create stronger bonds.”

He was especially thrilled by the final atmosphere, saying: “In the final set, when I came in, I could feel the vibe of the crowd instantly. The room was echoing. My friends cheering me on gave me more energy to perform.”

Marsiling coach Jamaluddin Suaip, 56, attributed the team’s dominance to their preparation.

He said: “I told my boys, just play your best. They were really well-prepared. They showed their best in the final, so I’m very proud of them.

“The boys have good character and sportsmanship. In the end, winning is a bonus.”

Despite the loss, Northlight captain Muhammad Shaindra, 14, was proud the team managed to enter the decider.

He vowed to come back stronger in 2025, adding: “I want to say sorry to my team because we lost, and I want to thank them for working so hard to get to the final.”

Marsiling had topped the five-team round-robin preliminary stage by winning all four of their matches, including beating Northlight 2-1.

Changkat Changi finished third, while Naval Base and Woodlands Secondary finished fourth and last respectively.

Meanwhile, Jurongville topped the four-team League 2 pool with wins against Assumption Pathway School, Yuying and Bartley.