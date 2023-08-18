FAS to hold presidential election on Sept 23

Bernard Tan has been the Football Association Of Singapore (FAS)'s acting president since September 2022 following the death of then-president Lim Kia Tong.

An election for the president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) for the remainder of the 2021-2025 term will be held at its annual congress at Sheraton Towers on Sept 23, the governing body announced on Friday.

It will take place slightly over a year after the late former president Lim Kia Tong died following a heart attack last September.

Deputy president Bernard Tan has been taking on the role of acting president since then, in line with the FAS Constitution, as there was insufficient time for an election to be held at its 2022 congress, which took place nine days after Mr Lim died.

Mr Tan had endured tough challenges as acting president. During his reign, the Lions lost 4-1 to Malaysia at the AFF Championship in January, before the Under-22 team were thrashed 7-0 by their Causeway rivals at the Cambodia SEA Games in May. Both sides failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Following Singapore’s elimination at the SEA Games, the FAS conducted a review, which concluded with 10 recommendations last month to improve the squad for future competitions.

The late Mr Lim was the FAS’ first elected president in 2017 before he was returned unopposed four years later.

The FAS requires its presidential candidates to have “played an active role in association football… for two of the last five years”. These include board and committee members or an official within Fifa, an association or as an ordinary member of FAS.

Those who wish to stand for FAS presidential election can collect the relevant documents from the FAS General Secretariat at Jalan Besar Stadium from now till Aug 31.