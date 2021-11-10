FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides steps down

Joseph Palatsides will join the A-League’s Melbourne Victory as their new head of academy, but reiterated his decision was made only after he resigned from the FAS.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday it has mutually agreed to part ways with technical director Joseph Palatsides.

He will remain in the post until the end of the year. The FAS has appointed national Under-15 coach and Young Lions assistant coach Philippe Aw, 43, as his interim replacement.

In a Zoom conference yesterday to make the announcement, FAS president Lim Kia Tong did not give a firm timeline for the permanent replacement but indicated there will be "a higher level of vigilance" in the search for a suitable candidate.

Thanking Palatsides for his contributions, he added: "I would like to assure the football fraternity that this setback will not impede the work that Joe has started on and has put in motion.

"We must forge on despite any changes in the personnel."

The Australian, 56, joined the FAS in May 2019 and said then that he hoped to rouse local football from its slumber. His initial two-year deal was extended in June until 2023.

He took leave in August and returned to Australia.

During yesterday's Zoom session, Palatsides said the pandemic plus health and personal issues were a large part of his decision to not return to Singapore.

He said: "It was never meant to finish this way. I am both sorry and disappointed the current Covid-19 circumstances have resulted with me unfortunately having to make this very difficult decision to end this relationship prematurely, where being with my family at this juncture is of huge importance.

"As much as we tried to manage through it, it was decided mutually that in the best interest of everyone involved, that I will resign from my position because I did not want to compromise any of the projects and policies that we had worked so hard together to bring Singapore football forward.

"I've been very committed to my job and I want to make sure that was still an ongoing process until the last day of my tenure.

"I like to think that we have made the first steps into making this country a very strong football nation in the not too distant future."

The former defender said he is likely to join the A-League's Melbourne Victory as their new head of academy, but reiterated his decision was made only after he resigned from the FAS.

Lim said in June that Palatsides "plays a key role in helping to develop Singapore football, especially at this crucial juncture when we are establishing the foundations for the Unleash The Roar (UTR) national project".

The project is related to FAS' goal for the national team to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

Lim noted yesterday: "The FAS places priority on all of its staff's well-being, something that is even more important in this Covid-19 era.

"It is unfortunate that we have to part ways with Joseph, but we have to make this difficult decision given the circumstances."

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari added: "The UTR is not just about one individual, but rather it is a whole of Singapore effort.

"The UTR is a long-term project that is going to span more than the next 10 years, irrespective of who are the individuals executing it.

"We are in a phase right now putting in the structures in place in order for us to execute it.

"Philippe has been very much involved with this project and it is just a natural progression. We have Philippe coming in to oversee the duties of Joe, that very much also overlaps the work of the UTR."

Before his appointment in May 2019, Palatsides was the head of another A-League club, Melbourne City's, youth academy.

Palatsides, who played and coached in Australia and Greece, oversaw the development of Singapore football in all aspects.

This included enhancing national age-group teams, grassroots and women's football, as well as further strengthening the youth pipeline and coaching structures.