Hafiz Nor out due to Covid, Hariss Harun back

Lions winger Hafiz Nor, 33, has become the second national footballer to test positive for Covid-19 in a month while the team are preparing for the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, which kicks off on Dec 5.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said the Lion City Sailors player tested positive after taking a polymerase chain reaction test on Friday.

On Nov 11, the FAS said that Hafiz would not be joining the Lions for a training camp in Dubai after he was issued a health risk warning as a member of his household was a Covid-19 case on isolation order.

Meanwhile, the FAS said national skipper Hariss Harun, 31, has been cleared to rejoin training after undergoing tests to rule out any myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle. - DAVID LEE