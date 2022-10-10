Injury-time winner sees Lionesses lose 2-1 to Indonesia

The Lionesses lost 2-1 to Indonesia at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Oct 10.

The Lionesses suffered a late heartbreak as they lost 2-1 to Indonesia on Monday at the Jalan Besar Stadium in their first international match since July's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

An injury-time goal by Indonesia's Helsya Meisyaroh condemned world No. 133 Singapore, who had beaten Indonesia 2-0 at the AFF Women's Championship, to a defeat by their 110th-ranked opponents.

Hosts Singapore endured a nervy start as Indonesia's attack caused them some trouble, but could have taken the lead in the 27th minute when Stephanie Dominguez did well to earn a penalty after she was brought down in the box.

But the forward's spot-kick was palmed away by Indonesia goalkeeper Prihatini.

While substitute Nur Farhanah Ruhaizat brought life to Singapore's attack in the second half, it was the visitors who went ahead in the 51st minute when Singapore custodian Noor Kusumawati bundled Carla Bio Pattinasarany's cross.

The ball then trickled into the path of Marsela Yuliana Awi, who tapped in from close range to put Indonesia 1-0 up.

The Lionesses came close to drawing level with efforts by Dominguez and Nurhidayu Naszri hitting the woodwork. They finally got their breakthrough in the 86th minute when Farhanah lobbed the ball over Prihatini to draw the hosts level.

But any hopes of a comeback were dashed with Helsya's winner in injury time.