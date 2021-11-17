Lions beaten 7-1 by Morocco ‘A’

Singapore were beaten 7-1 by Morocco 'A' in an unofficial friendly match in Dubai last night.

The main Morocco national team are ranked 29th in the world, but the side the Lions played against comprises exclusively of players from the African nation's domestic league.

They represent Morocco at the African Nations Championship - not to be confused with the African Nations Cup - and have won the last two editions of the tournament, in 2018 and 2020.

The match was part of the Lions' preparations for the Dec 5-Jan 1 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, which will be held in the Republic. Nazrul Nazari scored the Lions' consolation goal in the 88th minute.