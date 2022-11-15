Malaysian, Indonesian teams dominate SingaCup

PSF Football Academy (in red) in action during the SingaCup Under-16 competition.

Teams from Malaysia and Indonesia shone the brightest at the recently held SingaCup.

The youth football tournament, which features 7-a-side matches for Under-8 and -10, and an 11-a-side competition for all other age groups, was held from Nov 5-12 at The Cage Sports Park in Turf Club Road.

NDFP Johor, La Stallions Football Club and Johor Darul Taz'im Football Club – all from Malaysia – won the Under-8, -10, and -12 categories respectively, while Indonesia’s Farmel Isvill FA and PSF Football Academy came out tops in the under-14s and -16s.

There was joy for a Singapore side in the girls’ section, though, as the Lion City Sailors bagged the U-16 trophy.

Northern New South Wales from Australia took home the Girls’ Under-14 honours.

The SingaCup, an annual international youth football competition that began in 2011, typically features teams from the region.

The 12th edition this year saw 105 participating teams, of which 86 came from Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

The tournament, which features 7-a-side matches for Under-8 and -10, and an 11-a-side competition for all other age groups, was held from Nov 5-12 at The Cage Sports Park.

Tournament director Selvakumar Panneerselvam said he was thrilled with the high-level of participation.

“Our growth is a result of continued hugely positive reviews from all visiting teams and spectators of the event and their time in Singapore.

“In this vein, SingaCup remains proud to contribute to Brand Singapore and SingaCup’s expansion can only enhance the international reputation of SingaCup and Singapore moving forward.”