Man City rivalry with Liverpool not toxic, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER – Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions that his Manchester City side will enjoy any advantage this weekend in the English Premier League (EPL) despite being well-rested compared to their rivals.

The defending champions were the only top-flight team that did not have a mid-week game, as their meeting with league leaders Arsenal was postponed in order for the Gunners to catch up on a rescheduled Europa League fixture.

City are second in the table with 23 points after 10 games, four behind Arsenal, and hosts Brighton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked about the benefits of an extended break – City’s last game was the 1-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield – Guardiola replied sarcastically on Friday: “One advantage in seven years, not a problem.

“We are used to playing until the last stages of competitions, all the teams who don’t play in Europe have advantage over teams who do play in Europe.

“If you take this point, they are better. We rest to prepare for the game. Normally we play games where others have more time, we never complain. When we play Arsenal, the other teams will rest.”

That loss to Liverpool ended City’s unbeaten start to the season and was a heated affair, with Guardiola later revealing he had coins thrown at him after protesting a disallowed goal. Liverpool meanwhile, released a statement condemning “vile chants” referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel football stadium tragedies from City supporters.

Guardiola apologised for the behaviour of City fans but refuted suggestions that the animosity between the teams had crossed a line or was toxic.

“I don’t think so. From our side, I’m pretty sure it hasn’t,” he said. “I didn’t hear the chants. If it happened, I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team or a club.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly [after] our mistakes, without a problem.”

Brighton are winless in four games under Roberto de Zerbi, who began his tenure with a 3-3 draw at Liverpool but has since seen his attack run dry in defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford and Tuesday’s goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

However, Guardiola backed de Zerbi to succeed in the Premier League and praised Brighton’s style of play under the Italian.

“I’m really happy he is here. I saw the last two games and he is already playing the way he wants to play,” Guardiola said . “His impact will be massive in the future.”

The Italian coach was equally fulsome in his praise for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss. De Zerbi said: “For me, Pep is the No. 1 coach.... City for me, are the best team in the Premier League and one of the best in Europe. You have to defend with maximum concentration.

“You have to be focused and you have to try to attack. If you want to defend for 90 minutes then that is not my idea, it is not the right decision to find the result.”

John Stones has returned to training and will be back in the City squad to face Brighton, Guardiola said. The centre back has missed City’s last five games after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with England in September.

Guardiola was hopeful rightback Kyle Walker would recover from groin surgery in time to be included in England’s World Cup squad, and said midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also recovering well from shoulder surgery.

“John has trained the last two days with us, tomorrow he is on the list, and Kalvin is much better as well,” Guardiola said. “I didn’t speak with the doctors about Kyle, but I hope it can happen.” - REUTERS