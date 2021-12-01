Mediacorp to show AFF Suzuki Cup live

Football fans can catch the Lions live from the comfort of their homes as Mediacorp announced yesterday that it will broadcast all 26 matches of the Dec 5-Jan 1 Suzuki Cup 2020 for free.

The matches will be available live and on demand on meWATCH, while highlights will also be available via meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

For fans eager to watch the Asean Football Federation (AFF) championship games live at the stadium, the Football Association of Singapore said that 10,000 fans will be allowed for each match day at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium. At the 6,000-capacity Bishan Stadium, 1,000 will be admitted for each match day.