Philippe Aw returns as Young Lions coach for 2023 Singapore Premier League season

Philippe Aw will lead the Young Lions for a second time, replacing Nazri Nasir for the 2023 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Friday that Nazri has stepped down to focus on his duties as assistant coach of the national team.

Aw, 45, will also remain as the FAS’ head of methodology. He had previously led the team in 2021, when he replaced Nazri who was recovering from a medical procedure at that time.

Then, they had finished last with four wins, four draws and 13 losses and Aw was nominated for the FAS’ Coach of the Year gong.

“His familiarity with the demands of the club and players, and track record of developing young players were the key factors that led to his appointment over the other candidates interviewed,” said the FAS in a statement.

Aw acknowledged a “challenging” task ahead but is excited to start working with the players, adding that the backroom staff will strive to create a conducive environment for the players to develop during the season while monitoring their off-season programmes to ensure their fitness is maintained.

He said: “I am happy to be able to contribute in this capacity as the importance of this role cannot be underestimated.

“This group of players is crucial for Singapore football and it is imperative that they kick on from their early promise to hopefully becoming mainstays in the national team in the years ahead.”

A coach of over 15 years, Aw began his career at Home United’s Centre of Excellence before leading their second-tier team to the 2014 Prime League title.

He was then appointed head coach of Home at the end of 2014 before joining Hougang United three years later.

FAS technical director Michael Browne praised Aw and highlighted the importance of the role in establishing a competitive SPL team while ensuring all the players’ developmental needs are met.

He said: “Philippe has good experience in terms of player development and I am confident that his prior experience will be of great benefit in relation to this role.”