Resolute Thais get past Vietnam, set up final clash with Indonesia

Thailand's Theerathon Bunmathan (left) fights for the ball with Vietnam's Ho Tan Tai during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 semi-final match on Dec 26, 2021.

Five-time Suzuki Cup champions Thailand moved another step closer in returning to the throne of South-east Asian football after they booked a place in the final following a 0-0 draw with Vietnam on Sunday (Dec 26).

The Thais, 2-0 aggregate winners, will be playing in their ninth AFF Championship final. They face Indonesia, who have never won the regional title but have been runners-up five times.

The two-legged affair will be played on Dec 29 and on New Year's Day at the National Stadium.

Thailand, winners in 2014 and 2016, bowed out at the semi-finals at the 2018 edition. They came into this year's tournament determined to make amends.

And while they were unspectacular on the night, in front of 8,121 fans, they were largely untroubled by the defending champions and able to protect their two-goal advantage from the first leg on Thursday.

The Vietnamese started brightly, knowing how important it would be to score the first goal.

Twice just before half-time, they were presented with golden opportunities but failed to take advantage.

First, in the 43rd minute, defender Ho Tan Tai was left unmarked at the far post from a corner but his point blank header went just wide.

Two minutes later, Nguyen Quang Hai found himself in space just inside the box after being picked out from a low cross. The attacking midfielder, however, blazed his effort over the bar.

Those two misses seemed to haunt Vietnam, as they barely troubled their opponents after the interval.

While Thailand's attackers Teerasil Dangda and captain Chanathip Songkrasin, with six goals between them, have grabbed most of the headlines during this campaign, it is their backline that has provided the foundation for a title challenge.

Over two legs, Manuel Bihr and Kritsada Kaman have marshalled the defence perfectly. The Thais have conceded just a single goal - a 2-1 win over the Philippines in the group stage - through six games.

Such defensive solidity will be critical in the final against the swashbuckling Indonesians, who have scored a tournament leading 18 goals.