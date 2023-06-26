Solid Irfan Najeeb a defensive boost to Tampines’ title hopes

Tampines Rovers' 22-year-old right-back Irfan Najeeb has contributed to their defensive solidity this campaign.

Ever since he was a young boy, Irfan Najeeb has looked up to his uncle, former Home United and Lions captain Shahril Ishak.

Enthralled by the lively atmosphere in the Bishan Stadium, with their cheerleaders and boisterous fans, he resolved to follow in Shahril’s footsteps.

Fast forward a decade or so, Irfan is now a regular starter for Tampines Rovers and earned his second call-up to the national team for the international friendlies in June.

A stoic figure in the Stags’ backline, the 22-year-old right-back has contributed to their defensive solidity this campaign. Tampines Rovers have conceded only 10 goals since the start of the Singapore Premier League season, the second best defensive record in the league behind Tuesday’s opponents Albirex Niigata (eight).

Having started all of Tampines’ matches this season, Irfan wants to keep going and carry over his good form from nation to club.

He said: “We are in a title race and I want to be the best version of myself to help the team achieve what we want to achieve.

“I am careful not to get into any unnecessary challenge. To me, every match counts and I want to play every single match in the season.”

Tampines are three points behind league leaders Albirex and a win on Tuesday would leave the teams separated only on goal difference, putting the Stags in a prime position to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2013.

The self-proclaimed “natural centre-back” credits Tampines coach Gavin Lee for his success, noting that he “has a way of getting the best out of players”.

He added: “It isn’t easy to be a starter now because I had a lot of injuries and I doubted myself a lot last year. But my family and the coaches here believed in me and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

Highlighting Irfan’s journey as a player, Lee said: “When Irfan came back to us from Young Lions he was in a difficult phase and wasn’t getting the minutes he’s getting now. We had a difficult conversation back then and he took it very well.

“The Irfan that we see today is the accumulation of all his hard work over two years. He’s very driven and always open to feedback and that’s a very important characteristic.”

His proud uncle Shahril said : “Every year I see Irfan improving but the main thing is to be consistent. This is the important challenge for him.

“All the family members are happy to see his progress and I believe he’s worked really hard to be where he is today.”

